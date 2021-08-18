Galaxy Team, new evolutions for existing Pokémon among details revealed for Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Our exploration of the Sinnoh region of centuries past is just a few short months away. And with today’s Pokémon Presents presentation, we now know more about what we can expect from the Pokémon Legends: Arceus game—even though it also left us with many more questions.

Fans were given a look at the humble beginnings of the Sinnoh region—then known as the Hisui region—once more, complete with the towering (and somewhat sinister) Mt. Coronet at its center splitting the region in two. Players will discover new Pokémon, such as Wyrdeer and Basculegion, who evolve from Stantler and Basculin, respectively. Hisuian Forms are also being introduced to the game, with both Hisuian Growlithe and Hisuian Braviary debuting thus far. When riding Pokémon such as these, traversing the Hisui region will be effortless on land, in the air, and in the seas.

Welcome to the Hisui region, Trainers.



Newly discovered Pokémon, newly discovered regional forms, and new gameplay features are coming to #PokemonLegendsArceus! pic.twitter.com/h08CvKToSf — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 18, 2021

As revealed in the initial announcement, players will have the option of Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott as their choices of starter Pokémon—a stark contrast from Pokémon Diamond and Pearl’s starter choices of Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup. Players will begin their journeys in Jubilife Village alongside the leading researcher Professor Laventon, where you’ll work with various people in the Galaxy Team as a member of the Survey Corps to learn more about the Pokémon in the Hisui region. By working with the various members of the Survey Corps, players will learn more about the Hisui region and its Pokémon inhabitants on their way to create the first Pokédex for the region. Many of these characters are relatives of characters from the more modern Sinnoh region that we’re familiar with, including Commander Kamado and Captain Cyllene—who share remarkable similarities to Professor Rowan and Cyrus.

The trailer also revealed that some Pokémon, such as Ursaring and Gyarados, act in a sort of crazed state. These Pokémon, among others, will attack the trainer and their Pokémon. Should the trainer take too much damage, they will black out and likely return to Jubilife Village or a base camp. Further details about these aggressive Pokémon have yet to be revealed, though they seem to have some significance with rifts scattered across the trailer.

The traditional battle system is being revamped in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, too. Depending on the Pokémon’s stats, they may be able to attack more than once. Switching between the Strong and Agile styles will allow Pokémon to act in different ways in battles, letting trainers have a lot more flexibility in battle strategies than ever before.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus was previously announced as a part of the 25th anniversary Pokémon Presents back in February, with no information released since then except for its release date. Players can look forward to this new Pokémon experience in the Hisui region when the game launches on Nintendo Switch on Jan. 28.

Players will also be able to explore the more modern Sinnoh region once more in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, which were featured in today’s Pokémon Presents as well with more information on how these remakes compare to the originals. These titles will be released on Nov. 19. And with Pokémon Legends: Arceus dropping a few months later, fans will have tons of content in the Sinnoh region to indulge in.