Galarian Slowbro has finally been revealed for Pokemon Sword and Shield

After months of waiting and teasing, The Pokémon Company has finally revealed exactly what Galarian Slowbro will look like.

The Pokémon isn’t that much a big surprise considering it was initially teased to be coming to The Isle of Armor DLC this month early this year when the team added Galarian Slowpoke into the game as free DLC. But fans have still been wanting to see what it actually looks like for quite some time.

As for its typing is Poison/Psychic. It has the new Ability Quick Draw and the new move Side Arm Smash, which only it can learn. It Poisons the opponent and does Physical or Special damage based on which does the more damage

The Pokémon was revealed as part of today’s DLC stream, which also confirmed that the Isle of Armor DLC would be launching on June 17th across the world. The DLC is one of two that is included in the Pokémon Sword and Shield expansion pass.

There is no signs of Galarian Slowking, however, who is expected to be added into the second DLC pass, The Frozen Tundra, later this year, so fans will still need to wait to see what that Pokémon looks like.