Galarian Ponyta confirmed, appears fully in Pokemon Sword and Shield 24 hour stream

After many hours of teases, small glimpses, and cop-outs, Pokémon Sword and Shield fans have finally seen the new Pokémon in full— and it is none other than Galarian Ponyta.

The Pokémon has been mainly shown in glimpses for most of the 24-hour stream going on right now with many things getting in the way, with only parts of it being shown off. We now, however, have been able to see it clearly and it looks adorable.

galarian ponyta walking across screen Clip of Pokemon Playing Pokémon Sword/Shield – Clipped by ray101366

The Galarian Ponyta, which was can tell is one due to its cry, looks like a mix between a small Shetland Pony and something out of My Litle Pony due to its rainbow mane.

There isn’t much information about the creature apart from its looks, however, and the question has to be asked about what a Galarian Raipdash will look like. We also don’t know its typing but wed guess it is a Fairy-type due to its rainbow main that shows up from time to time.

There is still plenty of time though until the 24-hour stream comes to a close, so there is still a chance for more information about the Pokemon, or new creatures, to be revealed.

To keep track of everything else being shown off on stream, you can check out our coverage here, which is constantly being updated.