Galarian Ponyta and Sirfetch’d arrive in Pokémon Go to celebrate The Crown Tundra’s release

Be careful not to miss out on the event as it ends tomorrow.

Pokémon Sword and Shield’s second DLC The Crown Tundra is now out and trainers can enjoy the release in Pokémon Go. Galarian Ponyta and Galarian Farfetch’d will make an appearance today and tomorrow in the mobile game, Niantic announced today.

Sirfetch’d will spawn in the wild while Ponyta will appear in Raid Battles. Players will be able to evolve Galarian Farfetch’d to Sirfetch’d by making 10 Excellent Throws with it as your buddy. Galarian Ponyta can also evolve into Galarian Rapidash.

In celebration of the release of The Crown Tundra, Galarian Ponyta is now appearing in Raid Battles! https://t.co/h9iJNSnX6d #PokemonGO #PokemonSwordShieldEX — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) October 23, 2020

Galarian Farfetch’d is actually making a comeback to Pokémon Go. It first appeared during an event celebrating the release of The Isle of Armor, the first half of the Pokémon Sword and Shield expansion Pass.

After the event ends, Galarian Ponyta and Galarian Farfetch’d will be hatching from 7 km Eggs, and you’ll still be able to evolve these Pokémon.

Niantic is also adding new avatar items that resemble the clothing trainers wear in the DLC. The Crown Tundra uniform is available for free in the Style Shop.