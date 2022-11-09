Futuristic Tyranitar finally showcased in new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks

The king of all Paradox Pokémon is here, with the latest batch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks officially revealing Mecha Tyranitar—though that is obviously not its actual name.

This reveal is everything fans wanted it to be, with the typical titan of Johto gaining a sleek, green metal body, glowing emerald spines, and other metallic features that make it look like the perfect counterpart to the original design. Even the spiked tail splitting to giveaway to a chorded fiber-like inside at the tip plates perfectly with the futuristic revamp.

Based on what we know, this is the Paradox form of Tyranitar that was teased, meaning players will only encounter it naturally while playing through Violet and it will be tied to whatever the story behind the Violet Book expedition documents is.

Going off that logic, it will be called “Iron” something to match the futuristic variant of Donphan that was officially revealed earlier today—called Iron Treads. Going off of a separate leak, the name seems to be Iron Thorns

And, while initially, it looked like this would be a Steel/Dark-type to replace TTar’s original Rock-type origin, this Pokémon will actually be Rock/Electric. It should still be a competitive monster, depending on its ability and stat layout, and will also be one of, if not the, most sought-after Pokémon in the game just based on design alone.

The Pokédex photo for Iron TTar also gives us what appears to be our first clear look at the area in the middle of Paldea’s map that is shrouded in clouds.

Whether all of the Paradox Pokémon for each game inhabit that single space or it is just the home to the most powerful is still unclear, but unless it is just some distinct cave, this a peak into where the previous expedition for the Violet Book may have failed.