Fusion mechanics could return in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Crown Tundra expansion

Fusion mechanics might be making a return in Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Crown Tundra expansion, though it won’t be with any Pokémon players are familiar with—yet.

Data miners have located unknown items and Pokémon that Game Freak has yet to give details on, but both have information listed that points to being used for some type of fusion.

All of this information is pure speculation based on several data dumps from the most recent Isle of Armor update, but fusion has been used in two different games already and some of the listed items reference previous items that serve a similar purpose.

According to multiple different data miners that have been combing through the game over the last several days 898 Pokémon have been confirmed to be in the game, at least through the most recent data available. Most of those are known quantities, but four specific numbers are of note for people looking through the information.

The Crown Tundra leak we've been waiting for: confirmed at least 898 pokemon.



#894/895 are (unconfirmed but almost certainly) the new regis.



#896 = "HAKUBA"

#897 = "KOKUBA"

#898 = "KURAUN" (Calyrex).



896/897 can combine with Calyrex in some way ("HAKURAUN", "KOKURAUN"). — Michael (@SciresM) June 18, 2020

Both number 894 and 895 are unconfirmed Pokémon, but Twitter user SciresM says they are almost certainly going to hold the two new Regis, Regidraco and Regeleci. But those aren’t the two we need to focus on.

Spots 896 and 897 are completely new Pokémon that have not been shown or even hinted at as far as we can tell based on current information from Game Freak and in the data. The two spots are paired with the codenames HAKUBA and KOKUBA, respectively, which leads many to believe that they are a pair of new Legendary Pokémon based on their positioning in the Pokédex and similar names.

Calyrex is the final Pokémon listed in the current data mine at number 898, and it is labeled KURAUN in the files. According to SciresM, the data points to both HAKUBA and KOKUBA being able to combine with Calyrex in some form, with the names HAKURAUN and KOKURAUN popping up in the data.

Codenames have been used for pretty much every Pokémon at some point, but SciresM points out that this is especially true for the Galarian Legendaries.

For clarity, these are codenames.



Same codename system refers to Zacian/Zamazenta as "OOKAMIK" and "OOKAMIT", Eternatus as "ZYOOKAA", Kubfu as "AMA1", and Urshifu's styles as "AMA2_MIZU", "AMA2_AKU". https://t.co/WsHrRmULAl — Michael (@SciresM) June 18, 2020

Additionally, Twitter user mattyoukhana, another known Pokémon data miner has discovered that items 1590 and 1591 in the game’s code have the same preliminary effect as both the DNA Splicers from Black 2 and White 2 and the N-Solarizer and N-Lunarizer from Ultra Sun and Ulta Moon.

This just in: Game Freak left in actual important item data for all of The Crown Tundra items.



Items 1590/1591 have the same effect code as DNA Splicers, N-Solarizer & N-Lunarizer. Since there are only 2 of them, we can assume they work similarly to DNA Splicers (unfused/fused). — Matt (@mattyoukhana_) June 22, 2020

Both of those item sets are used to fuse one of two Legendary Pokémon with a third, related Legendary to create a new creature entirely that takes on characteristics from both of the fusion materials. These new items might not have any defining features yet, but connected data lumps them into the same category.

This is entirely based on rumors and speculation, but with the fused forms of Kyurem and Necrozma all being accessible through Pokémon Home right now, it makes a lot of sense that the code for those items would already need to be in place, even if they aren’t available.