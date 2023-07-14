A full list of every Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet's visit to the original 151 TCG.

Most Pokémon TCG sets don’t focus on a single generation or theme, but Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet-151 is only drawing inspiration from the franchise’s first entries and giving fans a blast from the past—with a Tera Type twist.

SV-151 is already out in Japan and will drop globally on Friday, Oct. 6, but it is already one of the most sought-after items on the TCG market.

This set will be the first time all original 151 Pokémon have been united in a release in over 21 years, and this will be the first printing of Kadabra in any form since then due to a legal battle over the Pokémon’s appearance.

Those factors, along with the new chase at high rarities, turned this from a nice release into one you might not find easily on store shelves thanks to collectors. If you aren’t planning on completing the entire set, there are probably only a few money cards you’re looking for. That said, the full setlist still holds a lot of interesting options for everyone.

All Pokémon TC Scarlet and Violet 151 set cards by rarity

Bulbasaur | Image via The Pokémon Company Charmander | Image via The Pokémon Company Pikachu | Image via The Pokémon Company

All Common rarity Pokémon TC Scarlet and Violet 151 cards

Bulbasaur (Grass) Caterpie (Grass) Metapod (Grass) Weedle (Grass) Kakuna (Grass) Oddish (Grass) Paras (Grass) Venonat (Grass) Bellsprout (Grass) Weepinbell (Grass) Exeggcute (Grass) Tangela (Grass) Charmander (Fire) Diglett (Fire) Vulpix (Fire) Growlithe (Fire) Ponyta (Fire) Magmar (Fire) Squirtle (Water) Psyduck (Water) Poliwag (Water) Poliwhirl (Water) Tentacool (Water) Seel (Water) Shellder (Water) Krabby (Water) Horsea (Water) Goldeen (Water) Staryu (Water) Magikarp (Water) Pidgey (Colorless) Pidgeotto (Colorless) Rattata (Colorless) Spearow (Colorless) Jigglypuff (Colorless) Meowth (Colorless) Doduo (Colorless) Farfetch’d (Colorless) Lickitung (Colorless) Eevee (Colorless) Porygon (Colorless) Pikachu (Lightning) Magnemite (Lightning) Voltorb (Lightning) Electabuzz (Lightning) Sandshrew (Fighting) Diglett (Fighting) Mankey (Fighting) Machop (Fighting) Geodude (Fighting) Rhyhorn (Fighting) Cubone (Fighting) Ekans (Darkness) Nidoran♀ (Darkness) Nidoran♂ (Darkness) Zubat (Darkness) Grimer (Darkness) Koffing (Darkness) Abra (Psychic) Slowpoke (Psychic) Gastly (Psychic) Drowzee (Psychic) Dratini (Dragon) Old Dome Fossil (Item) Old Old Amber (Item) Old Helix Fossil (Item)

All Uncommon rarity Pokémon TC Scarlet and Violet 151 cards

Pidgeot | Image via The Pokémon Company Raticate | Image via The Pokémon Company Nidorino | Image via The Pokémon Company

Ivysaur (Grass) Butterfree (Grass) Gloom (Grass) Parasect (Grass) Venomoth (Grass) Victreebell (Grass) Exaggutor (Grass) Scyther (Grass) Pinsir (Grass) Chameleon (Fire) Arcanine (Fire) Rapidash (Fire) Wartortle (Water) Golduck (Water) Poliwrath (Water) Tentacruel (Water) Dewgong (Water) Cloyster (Water) Kingler (Water) Seadra (Water) Seaking (Water) Lapras (Water) Omanyte (Water) Pidgeot (Colorless) Raticate (Colorless) Fearow (Colorless) Persian (Colorless) Tauros (Colorless) Snorlax (Colorless) Magneton (LIghtning) Sandslash (Fighting) Dugtrio (Fighting) Primeape (Fighting) Machoke (Fighting) Graveler (Fighting) Onix (Fighting) Hitmonlee (Fighting) Hitmonchan (Fighting) Rhydon (Fighting) Kabuto (Fighting) NIdorina (Darkness) Nidoqueen (Darkness) Nidorino (Darkness) Golbat (Darkness) Muk (Darkness) Clefable (Psychic) Kadabra (Psychic) Slowbro (Psychic) Haunter (Psychic) Hypno (Psychic) Dragonair (Dragon) Energy Sticker (Item) Snatch Arm (Item) Safety Goggles (Tool) Big Balloon (Tool) Extra-tight Band (Tool) Leftovers (Tool) Erika’s Invitation (Supporter) Giovanni’s Charisma (Supporter) Bill’s Transfer (Supporter) Daisy’s Assistance (Supporter) Cycling Road (Stadium)

All Rare and Double Rare rarity Pokémon TC Scarlet and Violet 151 cards

Beedrill | Image via The Pokémon Company Raichu | Image via The Pokémon Company

Beedrill (Grass) Vileplume (Grass) Flareon (Fire) Moltres (Fire) Stamie (Water) Gyarados (Water) Vaporeon (Water) Omastar (Water) Articuno (Water) Dodrio (Colorless) Chansey (Colorless) Ditto (Colorless) Aerodactyl (Colorless) Raichu (Lightning) Electrode (Lightning) Jolteon (Lightning) Machamp (Fighting) Marowak (Fighting) Kabutops (Fighting) Nidoking (Darkness) Weezing (Darkness) Gengar (Psychic) Mr. Mime (Psychic) Mewtwo (Psychic) Dragonite (Dragon) Venusaur ex (RR Grass) Charizard ex (RR Fire) Blatoise ex (RR Water) Arbok ex (RR Darkness) Ninetales ex (RR Fire) Wigglytuff ex (RR Colorless) Alakazam ex (RR Psychic) Golem ex (RR Fighting) Kangaskhan ex (RR Colorless) Jynx ex (RR Water) Zapdos ex (RR Lightning) Mew ex (RR Psychic)

All Ultra Rare rarity Pokémon 151 TCG cards

Chrizard ex | Image via The Pokémon Company Blastoise | Image via The Pokémon Company

Venusaur ex (Grass) Charizard ex (Fire) Ninetales ex (Fire) Blastoise ex (Water) Jynx ex (Water) Arbok ex (Darkness) Wigglytuff ex (Colorless) Kangaskhan ex (Colorless) Alakazam ex (Psychic) Mew ex (Psychic) Golem ex (Fighting) Zapdos ex (Lightning) Erica’s Invitation (Supporter) Giovanni’s Charisma (Supporter) Bill’s Transfer (Supporter) Daisy’s Assistance (Supporter)

Full art Pokémon 151 TCG variants

This segment will be mostly full art variants for some of the set’s chase cards.

All Ultra Rare rarity Pokémon 151 TCG cards

Mew ex | Image via The Pokémon Company Switch | Image via The Pokémon Company

Mew ex (Psychic) Switch (Item) Basic Psychic Energy

All Illustrator Rare rarity Pokémon TC Scarlet and Violet 151 cards

Squirtle | iImage via The Pokémon Company Psyduck | Image via The Pokémon Company

Bulbasaur (Grass) Ivysaur (Grass) Caterpie (Grass) Tangela (Grass) Charmander (Fire) Chameleon (Fire) Squirtle (Water) Wartortle (Water) Psyduck (Water) Poliwhirl (Water) Omanyte (Water) Pikachu (Lightning) Nidoking (Darkness) Dragonair (Dragon) Machoke (Fighting) Mr. Mime (Psychic) Mewtwo (Psychic) Snorlax (Colorless)

All Special Illustrator Rare rarity Pokémon TC Scarlet and Violet 151 cards

Charizard ex | Image via The Pokémon Company Venusaur ex | Image via The Pokémon Company

Venusaur ex (Grass) Charizard ex (Fire) Blatoise ex (Water) Alakazam ex (Psychic) Zapdos ex (Lightning) Mew ex (Psychic) Erika’s Invitation (Supporter) Giovanni’s Charisma (Supporter)

