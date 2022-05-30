Full Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Shiny list

Pokémon Go Fest is back for another year, giving players worldwide the chance to catch new and exciting Pokémon being added to the game for the festivities. Last year, many new Pokémon made their appearance to great fanfare and this year promises to be no different.

New Pokémon like Shaymin aren’t the only thing on the horizon, though, with an abundance of Shiny Pokémon all appearing across the two-day weekend event on June 4 to 5. In fact, there are a total of 13 new Shiny Pokémon to find this year, which is three more than last year.

The chances of getting Shiny Pokémon are also boosted, similar to what you see at the monthly Community Day events, so if you are lucky, you might be able to snag a whole bunch by the end of the weekend.

Should you have bought a ticket and be on the lookout for these rare Shiny Pokémon, here are all the ones you can expect to see. Just be sure to use Incense for a chance at boosting your odds of finding rarer Pokémon like Axew.

Shiny Pokémon available for Go Fest 2022

New Shiny Pokémon

Pikachu (Go Fest 2022 Gracidea)

Unown B

Shroomish

Numel

Karrablast

Axew

Shelmet

Boosted Incenses Shiny spawns

Unown G

Unown O

Unown U

Unown B

Habitat Shiny spawns

Plains Girafarig Dunsparce Larvitar Numel Trapinch Buizel Patrat Shelmet Rufflet Litleo Axew

City Magnemite Alola Grimer Hitmonchan Baltoy Burmy Bronzor Pidove Trubbish Weezing Klink

Rainforest Mudkip Seedot Shroomish Slakoth Turtwig Chimchar Karrablast Binacle

Tundra Omanyte Swinub Wingull Meditite Wailmer Spheal Piplup Cubchoo Galar Darumaka



Shiny raids