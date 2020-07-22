Niantic just launched the Virtual Team Lounge, which players can use to download loads of Print at Home activities or view a full livestream schedule for Pokémon Go Fest 2020.

While the actual Go Fest event won’t actually begin until July 25, the Global Kick-off is set to start at 4pm CT on July 24, giving players a full day of content, including an opening statement from Niantic founder and CEO John Hanke.

The content varies between updates about the game, talks with developers, community events, and content creators like ZoëTwoDots hosting their own segments. So if you plan on tuning in to any of the Go Fest content between July 24 and July 26, here is a full list of everything you can expect.

July 24

Pokémon Go Fest 2020 Global Kick-off – 4pm CT Join John Hanke as he kicks off the festivities of this year’s global event.

The Makings of a Pokémon Go Fest – 4:04pm CT Learn what it takes to make events like Pokémon Go Fest happen.

Print at Home Kit: How to Build a Gift – 4:17pm CT Feeling crafty? Learn how to build a real-life Gift directly from the artist who created it, Craig Kitzmann!

Behind the Scenes of the Pokémon Go Fest 2020 Commercial – 4:30pm CT Filmed and directed remotely, look closer at our Pokémon Go Fest commercial “Look Closer” with director Rian Johnson!

Go Fest Regional Kickoff: Welcome, Asia, Pacific Islands, and Oceania! – 7:30pm CT Welcome from the Niantic APAC team!

YuriGames: Enjoy Pokémon Go Fest with Your Buddy and GO Snapshot! – 8pm CT Join Yuri as she captures amazing photos of her buddy with Go Snapshot!

Mascots! If you’re happy and you know it – 8:10pm CT

Mascots! I love Pikachu & Eevee – 8:14pm CT

July 25

On-the-GO! Update – 1am CT Don’t miss this On-the-GO Update! Tune in for trivia, prizes, updates, and more!

ZoëTwoDots: How to Take Amazing Photos with Go Snapshot – 1:22am CT In this video, Zoë will teach you the basics of placing Pokémon, using props, and taking convincing photos of Pokémon in their environments.

LetsGoTry: Go Battle League Guide – 1:35am CT Adrian will show you how to be one step ahead of other Trainers in the Go Battle League!

Pokémon Go Fest 2020 Global Kickoff (Replay) – 2:30am CT Did you miss the original broadcast? Watch a replay of the global event kickoff alongside the community.

Go Fest Regional Kickoff: Welcome, Europe, Middle East, and Africa! – 2:33am CT Tune in to this regional kickoff and watch alongside Trainers from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa!

Getting Started in the Go Battle League – 2:58am CT New to the Go Battle League? Fear not—we’re here to help you build a team from the Pokémon you’ll encounter during Pokémon Go Fest.

On-the-GO! Update – 5am CT Don’t miss this On-the-GO Update! Tune in for trivia, prizes, updates, and more!

Keibron: Go Battle Challengers – 5:21am CT Challenge Keibron and other amazing Trainers in the Go Battle League during Pokémon Go Fest!

Couple of Gaming: Getting Ready for Pokémon Go Fest 2020 – 5:31am CT Join Couple of Gaming as they share with you everything you need for Pokémon Go Fest, no matter where you are enjoying the event!

Pokémon Go Fest 2020 Global Kickoff (Replay) – 10am CT Did you miss the original broadcast? Watch a replay of the global event kickoff alongside the community.

Go Fest Regional Kickoff: Welcome, Americas – 10:03 am CT Tune in to this regional kickoff, and watch alongside Trainers from the Americas.

Pokémon Go: Developer Insights – 10:12am CT Hear from Matt Slemon, product lead for Pokémon Go, as he shares some insights and highlights of what’s to come.

Social Impact and Diversity – 10:21am CT Learn all about what we’re doing in the realm of social impact and diversity with Pokémon Go Fest and beyond.

Playing Pokémon with Rian We sit down with “Look Closer” director and Trainer, Rian Johnson, to talk about playing Pokémon Go!

G2G Media: Storytime for Little Trainers – 10:31am CT Join MT as she reads a Pokémon storybook to keep little Trainers entertained.

Swaggron: Let’s GO Battle! Trainer Battles 101 – 10:35am CT Trainer Battles are serious business! Swaggron will review the basics to get you ready to take on any challenger.

TrainerTips: Trainer Battle Champion Challenge – 10:45am CT Challengers take on an elite group of Trainers. Each of these elite Trainers specializes in battling with a specific type of Pokémon. If the challengers can defeat all four Trainers, they will battle each other for the title of champion.

On-the-GO! Update – 2pm CT Don’t miss this On-the-GO Update! Tune in for trivia, prizes, updates, and more!

Avatar Fashion Show – 2:20pm CT Share a screenshot of your Trainer profile using #PokemonGOFest2020, and you may be featured in this live segment!



You can view a full list of activities, downloads, and schedule updates in the Virtual Team Lounge as the kick-off for Pokémon Go Fest 2020 continues.

This article is being updated as more information becomes available.