Forget Van Gogh, this Pokémon fan is painting the entire original 151 Renaissance-style

It's like we're back in the late 1400s.

A Pokémon fan from the Netherlands took his brush, pencil, and canvas to paint the first generation of Pokémon in an art style rarely seen nowadays: Renaissance. If you’re looking for a 15th-century take on your favorite classic Pokemon, it doesn’t get much better than this.

Jochum, an artist from the Netherlands, blessed the Pokémon community on Oct. 18 with two of his oil paintings and players far and wide loved them. What sets him apart from other Pokémon artists is that his style evokes the spirit of Renaissance art of old.

Fans praised Jochum and his skills, with many asking if his artwork would be available to purchase. Others are suggesting which Pokémon they want to see the artist paint next, with Psyduck and Articuno listed among many suggestions.

Jochum spoke to Dot Esports about the project and mentioned he didn’t expect to attract this much attention from his post. Jochum said the main reason he took on the project is because it gives them a reason to paint.

When asked about which Pokémon he is looking forward to painting, he answered that Cubone or Jynx is on top of the list, adding Jynx’s “uncanny vibe is a fun one in my opinion.” As of writing, the artist revealed they’ve received over 75 commission requests for him to paint their Pokémon of choosing, which actually made him contemplate quitting his job just to finish the paintings.

“Well, no hype on Reddit can probably beat the stable income of a day job,” Jochum said. “Given that I can only work 24 hours, I’m [going to] try maintaining it first. The commissions will take longer, but I will have time to prove the concept for myself and see if it is viable.”

Jochum has also posted a sneak peek of his artistic process on his TikTok account.

Speaking of Van Gogh, one mustn’t forget the collaboration between the Van Gogh Museum and Pokémon. If post-impressionism is more to your tastes, then you might want to check that one out, with many clambering to secure a special edition Pikachu card remade in Van Gogh’s style.

However, if we had it our way, we’d love to collect a full set of 151 Pokemon cards with Jochum’s art for each. One day, perhaps.

About the author