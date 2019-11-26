First official Pokémon Sword and Shield tournament to be held this December

Pokemon Sword and Shield competitions will start before 2020, with South Korea set to host the prestigious first tournament for the new games for the new season.

The tournament will begin on Dec. 15 and will use the VGC 2020 ruleset. It will be the first time that the Sword and Shield titles will reward points for the 2020 World Championships, which will be held in London at the end of next year.

T1 | Sejun on Twitter Korea has the earliest official SwSh VGC tournament on Dec 15 and just confirmed that the VGC2020 rules are same as “Ranked Battles Series 1

T1’s new Pokémon pro, the 2014 Pokémon World Champion Park Se-jun, translated certain details about the event on social media, confirming that matches at the venue will be Ranked Double Battles and that the tournament falls under the Korean League Season 1.

Other venues across the world are expected to pick up Sword and Shield as the main VGC title from January onwards. The World Championship will also be played with Sword and Shield even though for the last few months, the 2019-2020 season has been rewarding points for those still playing Ultra Sun and Moon.

With this announcement, it officially means that from Dec. 15, the 3DS and Pokémon handheld games will stop being the competitive console and titles for the series for the first time ever. The series and the games will move to the Nintendo Switch and consoles moving forward.

At least, for now.