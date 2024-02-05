Feel the love in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with new Valentine’s Day-themed Tera Raid event

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be celebrating this year’s Valentine’s Day with a cute new Tera Raid event that offers players an easy way to farm useful items.

From Feb. 12 to 15, special Luvdisc Tera Raids will be popping up in the Gen IX games. The pink heart-shaped fish is one of the most fitting Pokémon for a Valentine’s Day event after Tandemaus (a.k.a. the Couple Pokémon) represented the annual romantic day last year. The Love-Hate Pokémon, Enamorus, also would’ve made for quite a good seven-star Legendary Tera Raid themed around love, but the pink genie is currently only catchable in Legends: Arceus, leaving this Valentine’s Day to be Luvdisc’s time to shine.

Luvdisc is bringing a simple and sweet treat for Valentine’s Day. Image via Game Freak

For these Tera Raids, Luvdisc’s Tera Type is locked to the Fairy Tera Type, and their difficulty will range from three to five stars. The tiny fish is one of the weaker ‘mons in the Pokémon franchise, with no evolution and an underwhelming base stat total of 330, so it should be pretty easy to crush these raids with decent counters. Between its natural Water typing and Fairy Tera Type, Luvdisc can hit many types for super-effective damage—Fire, Rock, Ground, Dragon, Fighting, and Dark. But as long as you bring a Steel or Poison-type Pokémon to target the tiny fish’s two big defensive weaknesses, you’ll be fine.

It wouldn’t be Valentine’s Day without sweet candies either. As a reward for beating the Luvdisc Tera Raids, you can collect tons of Exp. Candies and Rare Candies. Based on how weak Luvdisc is, this is the perfect time to bulldoze through these raids and stock up on Candies if you have Pokémon that need to be leveled up. This is similar to the popular Blissey Tera Raids that drop a bunch of handy items including Candies and Tera Shards.

The Luvdisc Tera Raids are locked in to pop up shortly after the tough Unrivaled Empoleon Tera Raid event wraps up next week, so it’ll be a nice change of pace to go from one of the more challenging raids to something a little more cute and much simpler. Coincidentally, Empoleon is going to be an excellent counter against Luvdisc with its Water/Steel typing. Luvdisc won’t be able to deal much damage against the penguin with any of its attacks, and Empoleon can strike back with a super-effective Steel move like Flash Cannon.

If you don’t have Empoleon, Gholdengo and Corviknight are other strong Steel options.