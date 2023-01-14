Fans think the upside-down version of two Pokémon look better than the originals

Pokémon is one of the most popular franchises in the world, launching the character collection genre and allowing players to fall in love with magical creatures. Each new game promises to bring new Pokémon that players love and strive to collect. However, as good as some of Nintendo’s designs are, two new images seem to show how they could’ve improved two Pokémon.

In a post shared on Reddit, fans can see Flutter Mane and Misdreavus upside down, which makes them look like completely different Pokémon. To be fair, u/Aheradin moved the mouths, but that’s not the most impressive part of these characters. They both manage to seem like something that The Pokémon Company could release in the next game.

Flutter Mane looks like a cute blob with spikes on its belly and tentacles that turn into wings the further down you go. Where its body is normally small when turned upside down, it now looks like it has gathered some of its hair into a short ponytail on the top of its head. Where it might look a little mean when it’s normal, this octopus-like creature appears a lot more friendly.

Misdreavus, on the other hand, looks like an established gentleman with its new mustache thanks to its upside-down form. Like its Paradox form, it’s also got the appearance of a blob with tentacles reaching out from the bottom. They look like they end with tufts of purple hair, and Misdreavus’s body also looks like it’s in a ponytail. Some fans in the comments have called this Pokémon “Misterdreavus.”

The Pokémon fanbase can never get enough of their favorite magical creatures. The next game that adds more to the Pokédex will likely also lead to new observations about the creatures.