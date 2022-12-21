Fan creates custom Tinkaton Gigantamax form that weighs, well, a ton

One fan has created a Gigantamax form for the much-loved Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Pokémon Tinkaton.

Reddit user and artist Miconomicon created a Pokémon Sword and Shield-style Gigantamax render of fan-favorite Tinkaton. Rather than making Tinkaton itself bigger, as most Gigantamax Pokémon are relative to their normal size, Miconomicon greatly increased the size and height of the Pokémon’s iconic hammer. The result is a terrifying yet strangely endearing creation that really looks as though it belongs in Galar.

Tinkaton has emerged as one of Scarlet and Violet‘s most popular Pokémon since the games’ release, and the comments underneath Miconomicon’s art were proof of that. One commenter suggested that the artist add “parts of a taxi” to Gigantamax Tinkaton’s hammer, referencing Tinkaton’s rivalry with Corviknight, a Pokémon associated with sky taxis in Sword and Shield. Miconomicon responded positively, saying that they’ll incorporate the suggestion when they edit the design.

Gigantamax is a mechanic featured in Sword and Shield. Alongside Dynamax, it’s known as generation eight’s battle gimmick. Dynamaxing and Gigantamaxing allow Pokémon to temporarily increase their size and proportionally increase their HP; doing so also grants unique moves and, in the case of Gigantamax, changes the way they look in battle.

Dynamax and Gigantamax were removed in Scarlet and Violet in favor of Terastalization, a different battle mechanic that allows Pokemon to potentially change their type. Despite their removal, it’s clear that many fans still have a fondness for Dynamax and Gigantamax, particularly since they made some Pokémon look very silly.