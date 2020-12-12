Everything you need to know about Pokémon Go’s special December Community Day: Special moves, increased spawns, encounters, raids, and more

So much to do, so much to see, and so much content to enjoy.

Niantic always makes the final Community Day of the year a special event for Pokémon Go players, and the last one for 2020 is following that trend by including Pokémon featured over the last two years in previous iterations of the event.

On Dec. 12 and 13, players will be able to encounter every Pokémon that was featured as part of a Community Day event throughout the entirety of 2019 and 2020, adding up to a grand total of 22 different Pokémon.

You will encounter all of these Pokémon in different ways depending on which year they were featured in. The split will have all of the 2020 Community Day lineup appearing in the wild or as part of the two-kilometer egg pool and raid lineup and the 2019 Pokémon exclusively showing up in Eggs and raids.

The usual event bonuses also apply, with players getting double capture Stardust and halved egg hatch distance using Incubators during the event. Incense used during the event will last three hours instead of the usual one, too.

Here is the list of where you will be able to encounter every Pokémon during December’s Community Day.

Increased Wild spawns

Charmander

Weedle

Abra

Gastly

Rhyhorn

Electabuzz

Magma

Magikarp

Porygon

Seedot

Piplup

Increased Raid appearances

Totodile

Swinub

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

Ralts

Slakoth

Trapinch

Bagon

Turtwig

Chimchar

On Dec. 12, Mega Gengar will be appearing in Mega Raids more frequently, while Dec. 13 will feature Mega Charizard X in the Mega Raid pools.

2 km Egg Pool

Totodile

Swinub

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

Ralts

Slakoth

Trapinch

Bagon

Turtwig

Chimchar

Additionally, every Pokémon will have access to their Community Day exclusive attacks if you evolve them fully before the end of the December Community Day event. Here are all of the compatible moves and what you need to do in order to access them.

Community Day exclusive moves

Evolve Charmeleon to get a Charizard that knows Dragon Breath.

Evolve Kakuna to get a Beedrill that knows Drill Run.

Evolve Kadabra to get an Alakazam that knows Counter.

Evolve Haunter to get a Gengar that knows Shadow Punch.

Evolve Rhydon to get a Rhyperior that knows Rock Wrecker.

Evolve Electabuzz to get an Electivire that knows Flamethrower.

Evolve Magmar to get a Magmortar that knows Thunderbolt.

Evolve Magikarp to get a Gyarados that knows Aqua Tail.

Evolve Porygon2 to get a Porygon-Z that knows Tri Attack.

Evolve Croconaw to get a Feraligatr that knows Hydro Cannon.

Evolve Piloswine to get a Mamoswine that knows Ancient Power.

Evolve Grovyle to get a Sceptile that knows Frenzy Plant.

Evolve Combusken to get a Blaziken that knows Blast Burn.

Evolve Nuzleaf to get a Shiftry that knows Bullet Seed.

Evolve Kirlia to get a Gardevoir or Gallade that knows Synchronoise.

Evolve Vigoroth to get a Slaking that knows Body Slam.

Evolve Marshtomp to get a Swampert that knows Hydro Cannon.

Evolve Vibrava to get a Flygon that knows Earth Power.

Evolve Shelgon to get a Salamence that knows Outrage

Evolve Grotle to get a Torterra that knows Frenzy Plant.

Evolve Monferno to get an Infernape that knows Blast Burn.

Evolve Prinplup to get an Empoleon that knows Hydro Cannon.

Just like with all of the other Community Day events, there will be a special Community Day Box available in the in-game shop for 1,280 PokéCoins. It will contain 30 Ultra Balls, five Lucky Eggs, one Elite Fast TM, and one Elite Charged TM.

Event-exclusive Timed Research will also be available and will give special rewards like an additional Elite Charged TM. A $1 Special Research story will go live for purchase before the event begins as well.