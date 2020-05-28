Everything we know about Pokémon Go Fest 2020

Niantic is moving ahead with a “completely reimagined Pokémon Go Fest experience” that will allow players around the world to participate in the festivities despite the current global health climate.

Usually, the Go Fest experience is similar to a ticketed event that’s held in specific cities across the globe. It offers attendees exclusive Pokémon and rewards over the course of a weekend.

A completely reimagined Pokémon GO Fest experience is coming your way soon, Trainers!



☀️ July 25

☀️ July 26



Save the dates! #PokemonGOFest2020

Learn more: https://t.co/YEeqRAbLV2 pic.twitter.com/3AtAzkUldx — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 27, 2020

But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pokémon Go Fest 2020 is being changed to a completely online event from July 25 to 26. This will open the event up to players around the world to play directly from their homes. Ticket holders will be able to attend both days of the event.

Last year, Pokémon Go Fest brought together more than 600,000 trainers across events in Chicago, Dortmund, and Yokohama. While there’s no way to achieve the same connection with players while not being in person, Niantic is working on creating something similar.

“While we’ll miss the traditional congregation of Pokémon Go fans, we’re thrilled to bring a special Pokémon Go Fest experience to Trainers,” Niantic said. “Not only are you in for an exciting weekend of bonuses, Pokémon encounters, and Special Research, there will also be exciting ways to connect with other Trainers and experience other fun surprises throughout the entire summer.”

Outside of the dates, there’s no further information available for what the upcoming Pokémon Go Fest 2020 will look like. We know it’ll be ticketed for at least part of the event, but the wording makes it sound like a free-to-play version of the event might also be taking place at the same time.

More details about the event will be released in the coming weeks as Niantic finalizes details and prepares to promote Go Fest 2020.