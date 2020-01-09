Everything we know about Kubfu, Urshifu, and Calyrex in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Three new legendary Pokémon are coming to Sword and Shield. They’ll appear in the first and second parts of the Expansion Pass later this year.

Here’s what you need to know about Kubfu, Urshifu, and Calyrex.

Kubfu

Image via Nintendo

The first new legendary creature that will be introduced is Kubfu, a Fighting-type Pokémon that’s the pre-evolution of Urshifu. Players shouldn’t be deceived by it’s cute and cuddly appearance. This Pokémon has an organ that produces “fighting energy,” so it certainly knows how to train and take down opponents. Unsurprisingly, it has the desirable Inner Focus ability.

Players will have to trek through dangerous mountains to find this Pokémon. Considering this Pokémon is a legendary, it’ll likely be available toward the late game of the new Expansion Pass.

Fans won’t have to wait too long to add this Pokémon to their party. It’ll be available in The Isle of Armor, which will be released at the end of June 2020.

Urshifu

Image via Nintendo

The aforementioned Kubfu will evolve into Urshifu after it has undergone sufficient training. This could mean that Urshifu will evolve at a certain level, rather than other methods such as friendship or happiness. This Pokémon gains the Unseen Fist ability.

Urshifu could potentially have two forms: single strike and rapid strike. The former will grant Urshifu an attacking style, relentlessly attacking opponents until they’re defeated. But the rapid strike form will be more defensive, observing opponents and analyzing every move to plan each attack.

This legendary Pokémon has its own Gigantamax form, which turns Urshifu into a Fighting and Dark/Water-type, depending on the style.

Like Kubfu, this Pokémon will be available in The Isle of Armor.

Calyrex

Image via Nintendo

The third legendary Pokémon that’s coming to Sword and Shield is Calyrex, which is a Psychic and Grass-type Pokémon that doesn’t feature an evolution or pre-evolution, unlike Kubfu and Urshiru. This Pokémon has the Unnerve ability.

This Pokémon is said to attack with grace and diligence, rather than brute force. It’s extremely intelligent and can see past, present, and future events. It’s safe to say that players don’t want to underestimate this Pokémon.

Players will have to wait a little longer to add this Pokémon to their team, however, since it’ll arrive in the second part of the Expansion Pass, The Crown Tundra, which will be released this fall.