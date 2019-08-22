Everything we know about Cosmic Eclipse Pokémon TCG Collection

The final Pokémon Sun & Moon set for the Pokémon TCG is called Cosmic Eclipse will bring over 200 cards into the game as the current meta is sunsetted for the incoming Sword and Shield sets.

This is a combination set that will bring over every card from the Japanese Remix Bout subset box and Alter Genesis set releases.

The 12th Sun and Moon expansion will feature several new Tag Team cards, including a trio of starter combinations. All three, fully evolved Kanto starters are partnering up with various other starter Pokémon in the form of Venusaur & Snivy-GX, Braixen & Charizard-GX, Blastoise & Piplup-GX.

Image via Pokémon

Image via Pokémon

Image via Pokémon

There’s also a fourth Tag Team, Solgaleo & Lunala-GX that will be coming over.

Image via Pokémon

Image via Pokémon

One of the main cards from this set will be the Tag Team trio, Dialga & Palkia & Arceus-GX, which will be a big theme card for Cosmic Eclipse. Based on the designs for the Alter Genesis booster packs and boxes, it’s likely that Cosmic Eclipse will also use the Dialga & Palkia & Arceus-GX card as a design.

Overall, this set will feature around 230 cards in total, but that number has not been confirmed yet. That total includes nine new Tag Team Pokemon-GX, at least seven regular Pokemon-GX, and the first Tag Team Supporter cards.

That Tag Team Supporter cards will be based on the Red and Blue characters from the original Pokémon games and will carry effects similar to a Tag Team Pokémon’s GX attack.

Tag Team Supporter cards will have a regular effect and a stronger secondary effect if additional conditions are met at the time of activation. There will also probably be a hard limit for how many of these you can use per game, just like GX attacks.

If timelines continue lining up, we will get an announcement about the first Sword and Shield series set pretty soon after Cosmic Eclipse releases in the west on Nov. 1. And that could mean Japan will have another new set before the end of the year.

All this information is based on what we’ve learned from retailers, trailers, and translations regarding the newest set. Any new information will be added as the western release date grows closer and updates come following the Japanese release on Sept. 6.