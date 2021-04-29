Every single Pokémon card from Wizards of the Coast will be on auction in May

If you’re a Pokémon card enthusiast, May is going to bring with it one of the best opportunities to get your hands on some of the rarest cards. Throughout the month, there will be auctions for every complete Pokémon card set released by Wizards of the Coast.

Wizards of the Coast was the American gaming company responsible for manufacturing the first American sets of Pokémon cards beginning with the first edition base set and ending in 2003 for the Skyridge set.

The community marketplace WhatNot will be holding the month-long event dubbed “The Slabathon,” putting every card from the WotC sets—almost 2500 PSA-graded slabs—up for grabs.

Each card will begin its auction at $1 but don’t expect this to last long since all of these cards are extremely rare. On top of the cards, WhatNot claims there will also be some extra goodies thrown in along the way.

You can get in on the auction by downloading the WhatNot app, which is available for both iPhone and Android devices. From this app, you can RSVP to be notified when the auctions go live and view a full list of everything that will be on offer during the event.