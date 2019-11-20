Login
Every Pokémon that requires evolution stones to evolve in Sword and Shield

Get to digging, you’ll need some rocks.

Screengrab via Maxx Ezzy

Stone evolution is something that has been a part of Pokémon since the Red and Blue days. It requires a trainer to find a special item to evolve specific Pokémon in their party.

The games have come a long way from just needing to use them on a few Pokémon here or there. That number continues to grow with each new game in the franchise. In Sword and Shield, there are 20 different species that need an evolution stone to evolve if you don’t count all of the Eevee forms. 

The stones themselves are easy to find if you just keep exploring the Wild Area long enough or as the Digging Bros near the Pokémon Nursery for help, but it will still take some time to get them all. 

Here is a breakdown of each stone and just what Pokémon use it to achieve their next stage of evolution. 

StonePokémon
Dawn StoneKirlia (male) to Gallade
Snorunt (female) to Froslass
Dusk StoneDoublade to Aegislash
Lampent to Chandelure
Fire StoneEevee to Flareon
Growlithe to Arcanine
Vulpix to Ninetales
Ice StoneEevee to Glaceon
Galarian Darumaka to Galarian Darmanitan
Leaf StoneEevee to Leafeon
Gloom to Vileplume 
Nuzleaf to Shiftry
Moon StoneClefairy to Clefable
Munna to Musharna
Shiny StoneMinccino to Cinccino 
Roselia to Roserade 
Togetic to Togekiss
Sun StoneCottonee to Whimsicott 
Gloom to Bellossom 
Helioptile to Heliolisk
Thunder StoneCharjabug to Vikavolt
Eevee to Jolteon
Pikachu to Raichu
Water StoneEevee to Vaporeon 
Lombre to Ludicolo 
Shellder to Cloyster

All of these Pokémon can be found in the Wild Area as Strong Spawns in the overworld or in Max Raid Battles, so you might get lucky and get to skip the hard part if you find one.

Just know that once you start an evolution with a stone it cannot be canceled like normal ones, so there are no take-backs unless you saved right before it.