Every Pokémon that requires evolution stones to evolve in Sword and Shield

Stone evolution is something that has been a part of Pokémon since the Red and Blue days. It requires a trainer to find a special item to evolve specific Pokémon in their party.

The games have come a long way from just needing to use them on a few Pokémon here or there. That number continues to grow with each new game in the franchise. In Sword and Shield, there are 20 different species that need an evolution stone to evolve if you don’t count all of the Eevee forms.

The stones themselves are easy to find if you just keep exploring the Wild Area long enough or as the Digging Bros near the Pokémon Nursery for help, but it will still take some time to get them all.

Here is a breakdown of each stone and just what Pokémon use it to achieve their next stage of evolution.

Stone Pokémon Dawn Stone Kirlia (male) to Gallade

Snorunt (female) to Froslass Dusk Stone Doublade to Aegislash

Lampent to Chandelure Fire Stone Eevee to Flareon

Growlithe to Arcanine

Vulpix to Ninetales Ice Stone Eevee to Glaceon

Galarian Darumaka to Galarian Darmanitan Leaf Stone Eevee to Leafeon

Gloom to Vileplume

Nuzleaf to Shiftry Moon Stone Clefairy to Clefable

Munna to Musharna Shiny Stone Minccino to Cinccino

Roselia to Roserade

Togetic to Togekiss Sun Stone Cottonee to Whimsicott

Gloom to Bellossom

Helioptile to Heliolisk Thunder Stone Charjabug to Vikavolt

Eevee to Jolteon

Pikachu to Raichu Water Stone Eevee to Vaporeon

Lombre to Ludicolo

Shellder to Cloyster

All of these Pokémon can be found in the Wild Area as Strong Spawns in the overworld or in Max Raid Battles, so you might get lucky and get to skip the hard part if you find one.

Just know that once you start an evolution with a stone it cannot be canceled like normal ones, so there are no take-backs unless you saved right before it.