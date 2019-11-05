Login
Every Pokémon that might have been cut from Sword and Shield

The National Dex is dead.

Screengrab via YouTube

The entire Galar Pokédex has allegedly been revealed through various leaks and shown that there are only 400 Pokémon in Sword and Shield, meaning that there are nearly 600 others that aren’t going to make the leap to the Nintendo Switch yet. 

Centro Pokémon LEAKS on Twitter

Generation 8 (excluding Mythicals) ➡ 81 new species ➡ 13 Galarian Forms For a total of 94 new Pokémon.

Of those 400 Pokémon, 300 are returning creatures from previous games. But that still leaves a huge gap and many unhappy fans. Those cut will be back eventually, whether through DLC or later games, but now it is time to go through and see just what species are going to be put in storage. 

Here is a list of every Pokémon that didn’t make the cut in order of the generation they came from (excluding the Pokémon that got new forms):

Generation One

  • Bulbasaur
  • Ivysaur
  • Venusaur
  • Squirtle
  • Wartortle
  • Blastoise
  • Weedle
  • Kakuna
  • Beedrill
  • Pidgey
  • Pidgeotto
  • Pidgeot
  • Rattata
  • Raticate
  • Spearow
  • Fearow
  • Ekans
  • Arbok
  • Sandshrew
  • Sandslash
  • Nidoran (Female)
  • Nidorina
  • Nidoqueen
  • Nidoran (Male)
  • Nidorino
  • Nidoking
  • Jigglypuff
  • Wigglytuff
  • Zubat
  • Golbat
  • Paras
  • Parasect
  • Venonat
  • Venomoth
  • Diglett
  • Dugtrio
  • Persian
  • Psyduck
  • Golduck
  • Mankey
  • Primeape
  • Poliwag
  • Poliwhirl
  • Poliwrath
  • Abra
  • Kadabra
  • Alakazam
  • Bellsprout
  • Weepinbell
  • Victreebell
  • Tentacool
  • Tentacruel
  • Geodude
  • Graveler
  • Golem
  • Slowpoke
  • Slowbro
  • Magenemite
  • Magneton
  • Doduo
  • Dodrio
  • Seel
  • Dewgong
  • Grimer
  • Muk
  • Drowzee
  • Hypno
  • Voltorb
  • Electrode
  • Exeggcute
  • Exeggutor
  • Cubone
  • Marowak
  • Lickitung
  • Chansey
  • Tangela
  • Kangaskhan
  • Horsea
  • Seadra
  • Staryu
  • Starmie
  • Scyther
  • Jynx
  • Electabuzz
  • Magmar
  • Pinsir
  • Tauros
  • Porygon
  • Omanyte
  • Omastar
  • Kabuto
  • Kabutops
  • Aerodactyl
  • Articuno
  • Zapdos
  • Moltres
  • Dratini
  • Dragonair
  • Dragonite
  • Mewtwo

Generation Two

  • Chikorita
  • Bayleef
  • Meganium
  • Cyndaquil
  • Quilava
  • Typhlosion
  • Totodile
  • Croconaw
  • Feraligatr
  • Sentret
  • Furret
  • Ledyba
  • Ledian
  • Spinarak
  • Ariados
  • Crobat
  • Igglybuff
  • Mareep
  • Flaaffy
  • Ampharos
  • Marill
  • Azumarill
  • Politoed
  • Hoppip
  • Skiploom
  • Jumpluff
  • Aipom
  • Sunkern
  • Sunflora
  • Yanma
  • Murkrow
  • Slowking
  • Misdreavus
  • Unown
  • Girafarig
  • Pineco
  • Forretress
  • Dunsparce
  • Gligar
  • Snubbull
  • Granbull
  • Scizor
  • Heracross
  • Teddiursa
  • Ursaring
  • Slugma
  • Magcargo
  • Skarmory
  • Houndour
  • Houndoom
  • Kingdra
  • Phanpy
  • Donphan
  • Porygon2
  • Smeargle
  • Smoochum
  • Elekid
  • Magby
  • Miltank
  • Blissey
  • Raikou
  • Entei
  • Suicune
  • Lugia
  • Ho-Oh
  • Celebi

Generation Three

  • Treeko
  • Grovyle
  • Sceptile
  • Torchic
  • Combusken
  • Blaziken
  • Mudkip
  • Marshtomp
  • Swampert
  • Wurmple
  • Silcoon
  • Beautifly
  • Cascoon
  • Dustox
  • Taillow
  • Swellow
  • Surskit
  • Masquerain
  • Shroomish
  • Breloom
  • Slakoth
  • Vigoroth
  • Slaking
  • Whismur
  • Loudred
  • Exploud
  • Makuhita
  • Hariyama
  • Azurill
  • Nosepass
  • Skitty
  • Delcatty
  • Aron
  • Lairon
  • Aggron
  • Meditite
  • Medicham
  • Plusle
  • Minun
  • Volbeat
  • Illumise
  • Gulpin
  • Swalot
  • Carvanha
  • Sharpedo
  • Numel
  • Camerupt
  • Spoink
  • Grumpig
  • Spinda
  • Cacnea
  • Cacturne
  • Swablu
  • Altaria
  • Zangoose
  • Seviper
  • Lileep
  • Cradily 
  • Anorith
  • Armaldo
  • Castform
  • Kecleon
  • Shuppet
  • Banette
  • Tropius
  • Chimecho
  • Absol
  • Spheal
  • Sealeo
  • Walrein
  • Clamperl
  • Huntail
  • Gorebyss
  • Relicanth
  • Luvdisc
  • Bagon
  • Shelgon
  • Salamence
  • Beldum
  • Metang
  • Metagross
  • Regirock
  • Regice
  • Registeel
  • Latias
  • Latios
  • Kyogre
  • Groudon
  • Rayquaza
  • Jirachi
  • Deoxys

Generation Four

  • Turtwig
  • Grotle
  • Torterra
  • Chimchar
  • Monferno
  • Infernape
  • Piplup
  • Prinplup
  • Empoleon
  • Starly
  • Staravia
  • Staraptor
  • Bidoof
  • Bibarel
  • Kricketot
  • Kricketune
  • Shinx
  • Luxio
  • Luxray
  • Cranidos
  • Rampardos
  • Shieldon
  • Bastiodon
  • Burmy
  • Wormadam
  • Mothim
  • Pachirisu
  • Buizel
  • Floatzel
  • Ambipom
  • Buneary
  • Lopunny
  • Mismagius 
  • Honchkrow
  • Glameow
  • Purugly
  • Chimecho
  • Happiny
  • Chatot
  • Spiritomb
  • Gible
  • Gabite
  • Garchomp
  • Carnivine
  • Finneon
  • Lumineon
  • Magnezone
  • Lickilicky
  • Tangrowth
  • Electivire
  • Magmortar
  • Yanmega
  • Gliscor
  • Porygon-Z
  • Probopass
  • Uxie
  • Mesprit
  • Azelf
  • Dialga
  • Palkia
  • Heatran
  • Regigigas
  • Giratina
  • Cresselia
  • Phione
  • Manaphy
  • Darkrai
  • Shaymin
  • Arceus

Generation Five

  • Victini
  • Snivy
  • Servine
  • Serperior
  • Tepig
  • Pignite
  • Emboar
  • Oshawott
  • Dewott
  • Samurott
  • Patrat
  • Watchog
  • Lillipup
  • Herdier
  • Stoutland
  • Pansage
  • Simisage
  • Pansear
  • Simisear
  • Panpour
  • Simipour
  • Blitzle
  • Zebstrika
  • Audino
  • Sewaddle
  • Swadloon
  • Leavanny
  • Venipede
  • Whirlipede
  • Scolipede
  • Petilil
  • Lilligant
  • Sandile
  • Krokorok
  • Krookodile
  • Tirtouga
  • Carracosta
  • Archen
  • Archeops
  • Zorua
  • Zoroark
  • Ducklett
  • Swanna
  • Deerling
  • Sawsbuck
  • Emolga
  • Foongus
  • Amoonguss
  • Alomomola
  • Tynamo
  • Elektrik
  • Eelektross
  • Cryogonal
  • Mienfoo
  • Mienshao
  • Druddigon
  • Bouffolant
  • Larvesta
  • Volcorona 
  • Cobalion
  • Terrakion
  • Virizion
  • Tornadus
  • Thunderous
  • Reshiram
  • Zekrom
  • Landerous
  • Kyurem
  • Keldeo
  • Meloetta
  • Genesect

Generation Six

  • Chespin
  • Quilladin
  • Chesnaught
  • Fennekin
  • Braxian
  • Delphox
  • Froakie
  • Frogadier
  • Greninja
  • Fletchling
  • Fletchinder
  • Talonflame
  • Scatterbug
  • Spewpa
  • Vivillon
  • Litleo
  • Pyroar
  • Flabébé
  • Floette
  • Florges
  • Skiddo
  • Gogoat
  • Furfrou
  • Skrelp
  • Dragalge
  • Clawitzer
  • Clauncher
  • Tyrunt
  • Tyrantrum
  • Amora
  • Auroras
  • Dedenne
  • Carbink
  • Klefki
  • Xerneas
  • Yveltal
  • Zygarde
  • Diancie
  • Hoopa
  • Volcanion

Generation Seven

  • Rowlett
  • Dartrix
  • Decidueye
  • Litten
  • Torracat
  • Incineroar
  • Popplio
  • Brionne
  • Primarina
  • Pikipek
  • Trumbeak
  • Toucannon
  • Yungoos
  • Gumshoos
  • Crabrawler
  • Crabominable
  • Oricorio
  • Rockruff
  • Lycanroc
  • Fomantis
  • Lurantis
  • Comfey
  • Sandygast
  • Palossand
  • Minior
  • Komala
  • Bruxish
  • Tapu Koko
  • Tapu Lele
  • Tapu Bulu
  • Tapu Fini
  • Cosmog
  • Cosmoem
  • Solgaleo
  • Lunala
  • Nihilego
  • Buzzwole
  • Pheromosa
  • Xurkitree
  • Celesteela
  • Kartana
  • Guzzlord
  • Necrozma
  • Magearna
  • Marshadow
  • Poipole
  • Naganadel
  • Stakataka
  • Blacephalon
  • Zeraora
  • Meltan
  • Melmetal

None of this information is confirmed and some of these Pokémon could still make it into Sword and Shield when it releases Nov. 15, but it isn’t looking good for the majority of the National Dex.