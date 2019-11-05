Every Pokémon that might have been cut from Sword and Shield

The entire Galar Pokédex has allegedly been revealed through various leaks and shown that there are only 400 Pokémon in Sword and Shield, meaning that there are nearly 600 others that aren’t going to make the leap to the Nintendo Switch yet.

Centro Pokémon LEAKS on Twitter Generation 8 (excluding Mythicals) ➡ 81 new species ➡ 13 Galarian Forms For a total of 94 new Pokémon.

Of those 400 Pokémon, 300 are returning creatures from previous games. But that still leaves a huge gap and many unhappy fans. Those cut will be back eventually, whether through DLC or later games, but now it is time to go through and see just what species are going to be put in storage.

Here is a list of every Pokémon that didn’t make the cut in order of the generation they came from (excluding the Pokémon that got new forms):

Generation One

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

Weedle

Kakuna

Beedrill

Pidgey

Pidgeotto

Pidgeot

Rattata

Raticate

Spearow

Fearow

Ekans

Arbok

Sandshrew

Sandslash

Nidoran (Female)

Nidorina

Nidoqueen

Nidoran (Male)

Nidorino

Nidoking

Jigglypuff

Wigglytuff

Zubat

Golbat

Paras

Parasect

Venonat

Venomoth

Diglett

Dugtrio

Persian

Psyduck

Golduck

Mankey

Primeape

Poliwag

Poliwhirl

Poliwrath

Abra

Kadabra

Alakazam

Bellsprout

Weepinbell

Victreebell

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Geodude

Graveler

Golem

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Magenemite

Magneton

Doduo

Dodrio

Seel

Dewgong

Grimer

Muk

Drowzee

Hypno

Voltorb

Electrode

Exeggcute

Exeggutor

Cubone

Marowak

Lickitung

Chansey

Tangela

Kangaskhan

Horsea

Seadra

Staryu

Starmie

Scyther

Jynx

Electabuzz

Magmar

Pinsir

Tauros

Porygon

Omanyte

Omastar

Kabuto

Kabutops

Aerodactyl

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Dratini

Dragonair

Dragonite

Mewtwo

Generation Two

Chikorita

Bayleef

Meganium

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Typhlosion

Totodile

Croconaw

Feraligatr

Sentret

Furret

Ledyba

Ledian

Spinarak

Ariados

Crobat

Igglybuff

Mareep

Flaaffy

Ampharos

Marill

Azumarill

Politoed

Hoppip

Skiploom

Jumpluff

Aipom

Sunkern

Sunflora

Yanma

Murkrow

Slowking

Misdreavus

Unown

Girafarig

Pineco

Forretress

Dunsparce

Gligar

Snubbull

Granbull

Scizor

Heracross

Teddiursa

Ursaring

Slugma

Magcargo

Skarmory

Houndour

Houndoom

Kingdra

Phanpy

Donphan

Porygon2

Smeargle

Smoochum

Elekid

Magby

Miltank

Blissey

Raikou

Entei

Suicune

Lugia

Ho-Oh

Celebi

Generation Three

Treeko

Grovyle

Sceptile

Torchic

Combusken

Blaziken

Mudkip

Marshtomp

Swampert

Wurmple

Silcoon

Beautifly

Cascoon

Dustox

Taillow

Swellow

Surskit

Masquerain

Shroomish

Breloom

Slakoth

Vigoroth

Slaking

Whismur

Loudred

Exploud

Makuhita

Hariyama

Azurill

Nosepass

Skitty

Delcatty

Aron

Lairon

Aggron

Meditite

Medicham

Plusle

Minun

Volbeat

Illumise

Gulpin

Swalot

Carvanha

Sharpedo

Numel

Camerupt

Spoink

Grumpig

Spinda

Cacnea

Cacturne

Swablu

Altaria

Zangoose

Seviper

Lileep

Cradily

Anorith

Armaldo

Castform

Kecleon

Shuppet

Banette

Tropius

Chimecho

Absol

Spheal

Sealeo

Walrein

Clamperl

Huntail

Gorebyss

Relicanth

Luvdisc

Bagon

Shelgon

Salamence

Beldum

Metang

Metagross

Regirock

Regice

Registeel

Latias

Latios

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayquaza

Jirachi

Deoxys

Generation Four

Turtwig

Grotle

Torterra

Chimchar

Monferno

Infernape

Piplup

Prinplup

Empoleon

Starly

Staravia

Staraptor

Bidoof

Bibarel

Kricketot

Kricketune

Shinx

Luxio

Luxray

Cranidos

Rampardos

Shieldon

Bastiodon

Burmy

Wormadam

Mothim

Pachirisu

Buizel

Floatzel

Ambipom

Buneary

Lopunny

Mismagius

Honchkrow

Glameow

Purugly

Chimecho

Happiny

Chatot

Spiritomb

Gible

Gabite

Garchomp

Carnivine

Finneon

Lumineon

Magnezone

Lickilicky

Tangrowth

Electivire

Magmortar

Yanmega

Gliscor

Porygon-Z

Probopass

Uxie

Mesprit

Azelf

Dialga

Palkia

Heatran

Regigigas

Giratina

Cresselia

Phione

Manaphy

Darkrai

Shaymin

Arceus

Generation Five

Victini

Snivy

Servine

Serperior

Tepig

Pignite

Emboar

Oshawott

Dewott

Samurott

Patrat

Watchog

Lillipup

Herdier

Stoutland

Pansage

Simisage

Pansear

Simisear

Panpour

Simipour

Blitzle

Zebstrika

Audino

Sewaddle

Swadloon

Leavanny

Venipede

Whirlipede

Scolipede

Petilil

Lilligant

Sandile

Krokorok

Krookodile

Tirtouga

Carracosta

Archen

Archeops

Zorua

Zoroark

Ducklett

Swanna

Deerling

Sawsbuck

Emolga

Foongus

Amoonguss

Alomomola

Tynamo

Elektrik

Eelektross

Cryogonal

Mienfoo

Mienshao

Druddigon

Bouffolant

Larvesta

Volcorona

Cobalion

Terrakion

Virizion

Tornadus

Thunderous

Reshiram

Zekrom

Landerous

Kyurem

Keldeo

Meloetta

Genesect

Generation Six

Chespin

Quilladin

Chesnaught

Fennekin

Braxian

Delphox

Froakie

Frogadier

Greninja

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Talonflame

Scatterbug

Spewpa

Vivillon

Litleo

Pyroar

Flabébé

Floette

Florges

Skiddo

Gogoat

Furfrou

Skrelp

Dragalge

Clawitzer

Clauncher

Tyrunt

Tyrantrum

Amora

Auroras

Dedenne

Carbink

Klefki

Xerneas

Yveltal

Zygarde

Diancie

Hoopa

Volcanion

Generation Seven

Rowlett

Dartrix

Decidueye

Litten

Torracat

Incineroar

Popplio

Brionne

Primarina

Pikipek

Trumbeak

Toucannon

Yungoos

Gumshoos

Crabrawler

Crabominable

Oricorio

Rockruff

Lycanroc

Fomantis

Lurantis

Comfey

Sandygast

Palossand

Minior

Komala

Bruxish

Tapu Koko

Tapu Lele

Tapu Bulu

Tapu Fini

Cosmog

Cosmoem

Solgaleo

Lunala

Nihilego

Buzzwole

Pheromosa

Xurkitree

Celesteela

Kartana

Guzzlord

Necrozma

Magearna

Marshadow

Poipole

Naganadel

Stakataka

Blacephalon

Zeraora

Meltan

Melmetal

None of this information is confirmed and some of these Pokémon could still make it into Sword and Shield when it releases Nov. 15, but it isn’t looking good for the majority of the National Dex.