Every Pokémon that can appear in an Outbreak in Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have introduced several new mechanics to the long-running, beloved Nintendo franchise, while also notably returning several features from previous installations. Outbreaks have been a prominent mechanic in Pokémon games for years, though for many, Scarlet and Violet may be the first time some are introduced to the process.

Outbreaks are an opportunity to catch and defeat Pokémon, as well as find rare, Shiny Pokémon. Outbreaks happen every day across Paldea and consist of Pokémon you may be familiar or unfamiliar with. Trainers can identify an Outbreak on the overworld map by the presence of a specific Pokémon’s icon, or a red question mark if they have yet to discover the Pokémon in the Outbreak.

Outbreaks can be an excellent time to collect Pokémon or train up your weaker creatures. If you are using Outbreaks as a means of Pokémon hunting, you may be curious as to what kinds of Pokémon you can expect, given that Outbreaks change every so often. In that case, here is everything you need to know about the types of Pokémon that can appear in Outbreaks.

Pokémon that can appear in Outbreaks

Players can expect to see all forms of Pokémon appear in Outbreaks across Paldea. The only exceptions that will not appear in Outbreaks include legendary Pokémon, paradox Pokémon, and starters.

Legendary Pokémon include the likes of Wo-Chien, Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, and Chi-Yu, all extremely powerful and rare Pokémon typically only available around the end game. The two game-exclusive Paradox Pokémon, Koraidon and Miraidon, also won’t appear in Outbreaks.

As with many other Pokémon games, starters are only available at the beginning of the game or through trades and will not appear in any Outbreaks. All other Pokémon, including their evolved forms, will appear sporadically around the continent through Outbreaks.