Every new Shiny Pokémon being added in Pokémon Go’s Throwback event

There are so many to get.

Niantic is bringing a bunch of events to Pokémon Go in May to excite trainers who are trapped at home right now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Every week, fans can take part in a different Throwback event that lasts for seven days. Each week brings with it new Pokémon to collect and new challenges to try out if you live in an area that actually spawns Pokémon.

Along with a huge amount of new Pokémon, trainers will also have a chance to grab a handful of new Shiny Pokémon alongside the ones that are already in the game.

Each week, a new set will be added for you to go out and find, which includes the following Pokémon (based on region):

Kanto: Venonat, Venomoth

Johto: Dunsparce

Hoenn: Skitty, Delcatty

Sinnoh: Glameow, Purugly

At the end of the week, the Pokémon will spawn less frequently. Make the most of this event and catch ’em all while you can.