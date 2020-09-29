Every legendary Pokémon from past games joins The Crown Tundra

There will be plenty of familiar faces around.

The Pokémon Company just announced new updates about Pokémon Sword and Shield’s next expansion, The Crown Tundra. While playing as Peony, trainers will have a chance to battle every legendary Pokémon from previous generations.

It’s likely that trainers will find the Galarian form of the legendary Pokémon in the Den of The Crown Tundra. And some Pokémon will be exclusive to one version of the game.

There are a total of 57 legendary Pokémon after eight generations and many of them were featured in the teaser video, like the first generation trio Zapdos, Moltres, and Articuno.

Longtime franchise fans will be able to face Pokémon from older generations and younger players will have a chance to get to know these older generation giants better.

Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Crown Tundra will become available on Oct. 22 for Nintendo Switch.