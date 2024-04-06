Category:
Pokémon

EUIC breaks competitive Pokémon record, becomes franchise’s biggest tournament ever

Numbers continue to rise post-Scarlet and Violet.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Apr 6, 2024 01:05 pm
Pikachu and Charizard facing off in Pokemon TCG art.
Image via The Pokémon Company

Pokémon is one of the world’s biggest media brands, and its products have a competitive scene that continues to grow year after year. With 2024’s Europe International Championships (EUIC,) the franchise broke its record for the biggest official tournament ever across all games and age ranges. 

Recommended Videos

EUIC 2024 is now the “largest in-person tournament” that The Pokémon Company has ever hosted, pulling more than 4,500 competitors across four different games and each age bracket, a Pokémon spokesperson confirmed to Dot Esports. This doesn’t mean it is the biggest turnout for each category individually overall, though it is for at least one of the offered titles. 

Miraidon Pokemon TCG art.
The Scarlet and Violet era has seen competitive Pokémon continuously grow. Image via The Pokémon Company

Just like in 2023, EUIC has four different games on display—the Pokémon TCG, Pokémon VGC, Pokémon Go, and Pokémon UNITE. Using a combination of Liquipedia, Victory Road, and general information from TPC, we can see attendance for all four titles was up for 2024. Here is a direct comparison between Master division player count this year and last year, though numbers might not be final for EUIC 2024: 

GameEUIC 2023 Player countEUIC 2024 player count
Pokémon TCG1,5252,591
Pokémon VGC7,74975
Pokémon Go256320

While UNITE doesn’t have exact player numbers available, EUIC 2024 hosted an open bracket before the group stage began, meaning more overall teams attended the event to compete this year. If the other totals are accurate, TCG attendance jumped by more than 1,000 players, and the VGC broke its own record for the most-attended tournament for a second time this year. 

In January, Wolfe Glick managed to win the Charlotte Regional Championships, which was noted as the biggest VGC tournament ever with 845 players. EUIC has seemingly topped that by over 100 players and now sets the stage for the North American International Championships (NAIC) to potentially do it again when it runs from June 7 to 9 in New Orleans. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article One of Scarlet and Violet’s most dominant threats takes huge tumble at Pokémon EUIC day two
Flutter Mane floating in the night sky in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
One of Scarlet and Violet’s most dominant threats takes huge tumble at Pokémon EUIC day two
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Apr 6, 2024
Read Article Pokémon EUIC 2024: Full Pokémon TCG, VGC, Go, and UNITE live standings and top results
Miraidon Pokemon TCG art.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon EUIC 2024: Full Pokémon TCG, VGC, Go, and UNITE live standings and top results
Cale Michael and others Cale Michael and others Apr 6, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go gets strong start at EUIC with exclusive spawns and research
Pikachu and Eevee in front of PokeStops.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go gets strong start at EUIC with exclusive spawns and research
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article One of Scarlet and Violet’s most dominant threats takes huge tumble at Pokémon EUIC day two
Flutter Mane floating in the night sky in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
One of Scarlet and Violet’s most dominant threats takes huge tumble at Pokémon EUIC day two
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Apr 6, 2024
Read Article Pokémon EUIC 2024: Full Pokémon TCG, VGC, Go, and UNITE live standings and top results
Miraidon Pokemon TCG art.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon EUIC 2024: Full Pokémon TCG, VGC, Go, and UNITE live standings and top results
Cale Michael and others Cale Michael and others Apr 6, 2024
Read Article Pokémon Go gets strong start at EUIC with exclusive spawns and research
Pikachu and Eevee in front of PokeStops.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokémon Go gets strong start at EUIC with exclusive spawns and research
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 5, 2024
Author
Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.