Tera Raids make up a majority of the post-game in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which means getting the most out of the game will have players challenging some tough bosses. This includes the extremely difficult seven-star raid events that pop up with Pokémon like Unrivaled Typhlosion—though there are always easy ways to beat them.

Seven-star raids are intentionally designed to be more challenging than any other raid available in Scarlet and Violet—with Game Freak going so far as to make them a locked piece of content players have to earn. This is because every Unrivaled Raid Boss is set to level 100 and has a varied moveset that can cause a lot of issues for anyone with a lack of Tera Raid experience or that goes in unprepared.

For those looking to challenge the Unrivaled Typhlosion, being prepared means understanding what strengths the Fire-type has normally and then pairing that with how it gets stronger with a Ghost Tera Type.

Easiest way to beat Unrivaled Typhlosion Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

While there is never a guaranteed way to beat a seven-star Tera Raid battle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there are always a few strategies that give you an edge even if your teammates online don’t pull their weight.

Against Unrivaled Typhlosion, you are off to a great start as long as you don’t bring a Pokémon weak to Ghost- or Fire-type moves since its two strongest offensive options are Shadow Ball and Eruption. It will also try to set up the sun so it boosts Eruption’s damage, but you can counter that with Rain Dance.

Overall, the strategy most players are going with if they want to destroy Unrivaled Typhlosion as quickly as possible is by using Annihilape to lower its defenses and then spam Rage Fist. This is dangerous to do if you aren’t playing with friends, but the damage output might make it worth trying.

If you don’t want to throw hands without defensive options, your best bet is probably bringing a Pokémon that knows Rain Dance and has other ways to hinder the Gen II starter.

Goodra is a good choice because it can use Rain Dance and also quickly lower Typhlosion’s offensive and defensive stats with a rain-boosted Chilling Water and Acid Spray combo. You can also go with Hisuian Zoroark to use Snarl and Shadow Ball while keeping the rain option alive, too.