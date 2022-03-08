Duraludon coming to Pokémon UNITE on March 14

Duraludon, a Steel/Dragon-type Pokémon from Generation VIII, will be introduced to Pokémon UNITE‘s champions pool on March 14 as an Attacker.

The Alloy Pokémon will be the 33rd playable character in UNITE. His addition follows the introductions of Mythical Pokémon Hoopa and Aegislash, who are a Supporter and All-Rounder, respectively. Attackers like Duraludon inflict tons of damage to neutral Pokémon and opponents and are all ranged champions. They generally have some mobility to compensate for their lack of defensive stats.

In a short teaser, The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studios revealed Duraludon’s moveset, goal-scoring animation, and his UNITE move. It seems like one of his abilities will also be able to stun opponents while dealing damage.

The addition of Duraludon to the champions pool will increase the number of Attackers from nine to 10. This category features some of the meta-defining champions like Cinderace, Greninja, Venusaur, and Pikachu. This means that Duraludon will have to be great from day one in order for players to pick him.

It’s unclear how much his UNITE License will cost, but all recent releases have either cost 10,000 Aeos Coins or were featured in in-game events like Hoopa, so players could get the License for free.

The devs are yet to announce whether balance changes are coming alongside Duraludon’s addition in order to shift the meta a bit. The last big patch was added in late January and, since then, the MOBA game has only been pushing out some small fixes alongside new champions.