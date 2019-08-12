Dragons rule in Pokémon Battle Arena Rayquaza-GX vs. Ultra Necrozma-GX

After being featured in raids on Pokémon Go, Rayquaza-GX returns to the action in Pokémon TCG Battle Arena decks to face off against Ultra Necrozma-GX.

Dragon types are weak to Fairy but not to each other, making these Battle Arena preconstructed decks a powerful addition to the Pokémon TCG scene.

Pokémon on Twitter There are two dragons inside these decks. One is Rayquaza-GX. The other is Ultra Necrozma-GX. Do you love Dragon types? Join this legendary battle of the dragons in the newest #PokemonTCG: Battle Arena Decks-Rayquaza-GX vs. Ultra Necrozma-GX. 🐉 https://t.co/UWrx6HNBkz

Rayquaza-GX (Celestial Storm expansion) and Ultra Necrozma-GX (Forbidden Light expansion) are each a Legendary Pokémon-GX leading within two preconstructed Battle Arena decks.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Containing 60 cards in each deck, the Battle Arena boxes are full of accessories and special cards designed to reward beginning and veteran players alike.

A Rayquaza-GX and Ultra Necrozma-GX Legendary Pokémon-GX foil cards

A single Prism Star card

Six foil basic Energy cards

Tournament-level trainer cards that include Cynthia and Erika’s Hospitality

An all-new art Supporter card

One metallic coin

Playmat and rule sheet for two players

Damage counters

Pokémon-GX first appeared in the Sun & Moon expansion as a slightly more powered-up version of Pokémon-EX and Pokémon-ex, with a few minor differences in gameplay.

Each of the preconstructed decks is considered a part of Standard rotation, but are considered as slightly weaker than previous printed versions. These decks are great for beginners or players returning to Pokémon after an extended hiatus, though.

The Rayquaza-GX vs. Ultra Necrozma-GX preconstructed Pokémon Battle Arena Decks are sold together as a box set and release on Oct. 4