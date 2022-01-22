Drag Race winner Aquaria brings new Legends Arceus Pokémon to life with breathtaking cosplay

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has still not been released, yet numerous Pokémon fans have taken to social media to express their opinions and costumes of the game’s leaks. One of these comes in the form of a stunning cosplay from RuPaul Drag Race’s Aquaria as one of the new creatures set to appear in the game.

In a photo shared on the Drag Queen’s social media, Aquaria showcased her impressive take on the new Pokémon Legends: Arceus character with red body paint and accentuated eye makeup to “yassify” the new genie-like character, and possible pokemon.

“Love is in the air, so I yassified the new genie from Legends Arceus,” Aquaria said. “Hope you’re all enamored with my interpretation!”

Her attention to detail for the new Pokémon has been well-received by fans of both Aquaria and Pokemon alike. To add on, many were impressed by her ability to create such a detailed cosplay in such a short amount of time.

Pokémon Legends Arceus has yet to even be released to the public. A leaker named PoryLeeks has been taking over Twitter by posting a number of spoilers throughout the morning. So far, it’s been revealed that there may be new versions of the Hisuian starters’ final evolutions, the Sinnoh Legendaries, and a slew of new evolutions for previous Pokémon.

And the genie Pokémon Aquaria has cosplayed could be part of an existing Pokémon group as its newest member.

Image via Pokemon Company

While not official, there has been speculation that the cosplayed character could be the new fourth member of the Forces of Nature Trio, originally released in Generation V.

If the leaks are true, the Forces of nature Trio could be making a return to the Pokémon games as a newfound quartet in the Pokémon games. Set your expectations low if you expect the in-game version to be as fabulous as this one, though.

Aquaria was the winner of season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, a reality competition series on VH1, where she was awarded $100,000 for winning the competition. Since the show, she has amassed a 1.7 million following on Instagram for her innovative takes on certain fashion trends, as well as popular characters. It will be exciting to see which Pokémon-based cosplays Aquaria comes up with next once the game officially releases.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is expected to drop exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on Jan. 28.