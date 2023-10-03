Does beating the Elite 4 make you a Pokémon champion? Fans are split

When you become the “very best,” you are supposed to collect all the Pokémon, beat all the gym leaders, take down the Elite 4, and eventually become a Pokémon champion. But the question is, are you really the best and the strongest trainer?

In a Reddit thread from Oct. 2, players discussed whether the Elite 4 are using their full potential and strength when fighting you or if they are holding back.

The argument started with the claim that the Gym Leaders adjust their Pokémon setup according to the player’s current number of badges. They use their complete Pokémon team when players have 7 or 8 badges, which makes sense as it follows the difficulty curve as you progress in the game.

But, when it comes to the Elite 4, fans claim they have no reason to hold back, as you have already proven yourself, and they should go all out. However, this is not the case, especially in the original games, where no champion exists.

Those who support that Elite 4 doesn’t use their full Pokémon setup claim that their purpose, lore-wise, is to test whether you are ready to face the champion. But, when you become the champion, they go all-out, as they are after your title.

Opponents of this theory claim there is no point in becoming the champion if you are not the strongest player who has beaten all the others in their prime.

Most players say that the answer to this question lies in the design of the game and the target audience, which is kids. Therefore, developers made it easy and fun without being too challenging for a reason.

Whether you agree with this theory or not, it poses an interesting question. If the game’s premise is to be “the very best,” the challenge should fit the quest because if it isn’t, how can you claim that you are the very best? Or is it simply what players say, a game for kids meant to be fun and beatable? It all comes down to your perspective.

