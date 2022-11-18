Do you need Nintendo Switch Online to play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

It seems like every game these days requires an online subscription of some sort to be able to play the game, even if it’s single-player. And now that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are out, fans are wondering if they’ll need to subscribe to Nintendo’s online service to play the games.

To boot up and play Pokémon Scarlet or Violet, you don’t need to be subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online. The game’s storyline and most features will be available to you if you don’t have a subscription, so you will be able to play through the entire game without it.

But if you want to play any of the online aspects of the game, you’ll need to be subscribed to the service. This includes online trading, multiplayer, and it might even be required to get mystery gifts since it requires an internet connection to retrieve the items.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have a plethora of new multiplayer options, too, which means that to experience that part of the game, players will need to cough up the cash to Nintendo to access it. The same goes for if players want to connect to Pokémon HOME, which requires both a separate subscription and online access to use it.

The cost for Nintendo Switch Online isn’t that high, but coupled with the high cost of the games, a separate Pokémon HOME subscription, and a monthly or yearly subscription for internet access, the costs add up. One month of Nintendo Switch Online costs $3.99, three months costs $7.99, and one year costs $19.99. If you have multiple Switches in your home, you might want to go with the $34.99 family membership, which covers up to eight accounts.

If you’re not into the online side of the game, you’ll be able to play through the game as normal without access to the internet since the Switch will still download patches and updates even if you don’t have Nintendo Switch Online.