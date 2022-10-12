Did Iono reveal Paldean Magnemite in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The recent Pokémon Scarlet and Violet teaser trailer “Guess Iono’s Partner Pokémon” revealed even more about the upcoming games’ non-playable characters. The character in question, Iono, is an elaborately-dressed streamer and influencer who also functions as an Electric-type gym leader in Paldea. In the teaser trailer, she hosts a virtual show where she invites viewers to guess who her partner Pokémon is.

While considering all the options for Iono’s partner Pokémon is an interesting endeavor, some viewers were more drawn to what she has on her head. There appear to be two odd-looking Magnemite attached to either side of her hair. One is pastel pink, while the other is pastel blue to match her pink-blue split dye. In the trailer, the Magnemite appear to move and smile on their own, making some believe that they might be a new Paldean version of the classic Pokémon.

So, are Iono’s hairpieces a new Magnemite form or just a decoration?

Iono’s outfit, explained

Unfortunately, fans hoping for a candy-colored Paldean Magnemite are going to be disappointed: in the trailer, Iono reveals that the Pokemon on her head aren’t real Pokemon at all, but an animated decoration. When asked by a “viewer” if she has two Magnemite in her hair, she responds, “Nope, these things on my head are fancy-schmancy hair clips! Cute, right?” It looks like Magnemite won’t be getting a Paldean form after all—at least not one that looks like this.

During the rest of the Q&A, Iono gave viewers hints as to what her partner Pokémon is. She reveals that it’s “a li’l sluggish with an easygoin’ vibe,” it has two bumps on its head that trainers mistake for eyes, and it’s an Electric-type.

It’s likely that the Pokémon will be revealed in a follow-up video, so keep an eye on the official Pokémon YouTube channel for more information.