Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new Gym Leader is a streamer who’s really good at clickbait

Our next look at Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region came from a unique new angle, with the latest trailer for the game being completely done from the perspective of a streamer hosting their own live show.

Iona, the Gym Leader of Paldea’s Levincia City, isn’t just a top-level Pokémon battler—she is also a streamer and influencer. This delves further into the idea that all of the Gym Leaders in SV will have their own unique occupations that play a role in their personality and character.

Meet Iono, an influencer, streamer, and Gym Leader who specializes in Electric-type Pokémon



Can you guess Iono's partner Pokémon?



If it wasn’t clear by her design, and the Magnemite-like hairclips that can behave like the Pokémon, she is the new Electric-type Gym Leader. That is, however, about as much info as we got from the newest trailer since it was basically only used to give a brief introduction to Iona as a character and tease the reveal of her signature Pokémon.

During her live show, the Iono Zone, she had a segment specifically to simulate fans guessing what her partner Pokémon would be based on some brief descriptions. And here are the answers we got based on the clues:

Her partner has a squishy body.

It is not a Magnemite. The Magnemite on her head are actually just fancy hair clips.

It is “a lil sluggish with an easygoin’ vibe”

It has two bumps on its head that people mistake for eyes.

It is an Electric-type (obviously) The Pokémon’s body expands and contracts to generate electricity in its belly.



That description doesn’t give much away other than that this is probably going to be an entirely new Pokémon reveal. And just like IRL streamers, Iono knows how to bait her viewers since she left everyone on a cliffhanger in hopes that they will come back for the big unveiling next time.

This also means that we will get at least one more “trailer” in this style unless that is also baiting something. The next stream should actually contain information about at least that one new Pokémon and maybe some additional game details.