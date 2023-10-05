Detective Pikachu has the cutest animation in Pokémon Go’s new event

Time to get out your magnifying glass.

With the highly anticipated game Detective Pikachu Returns’ imminent release on Oct. 6, Pokémon Go is hosting a special event to celebrate the series’ return, and with it comes a new chance to encounter an inquisitive Pikachu with a detective hat. Only this time, it appears to be a special form and not just a hat costume.

Besides raining Stardust and XP, the ongoing Detective Pikachu Returns event in Pokémon Go will spawn Pikachu in detective attire until Oct. 9. But it’s not just a Pikachu with a detective hat—it comes with a unique encounter animation, too.

Detective Pikachu has its own encounter animation and looks great #PokemonGO #DetectivePikachuReturns pic.twitter.com/K4gXQP0R90 — KiwiSteve007 (@Kiwisteve5) October 4, 2023

Previously, during a Detective Pikachu Pokémon Go event back in 2019 to celebrate the movie’s release, players had the chance to encounter a similar Pikachu with a detective hat, but it didn’t feature any animation back then.

The new Pikachu with a detective hat, however, pulls out a magnifying glass and then puts it back in the cutest way. And if you’re wondering, yes, you’ll get to keep the animation after you catch it.

The event began on Oct. 5, and plenty of players have already gotten lucky with catching the animated Detective Pikachu. It’s worth noting that Pokémon Go labels the old 2019 Pikachu with a detective hat as a different species than the new one.

So don’t frown if you own the 2019 form—even if it isn’t a lively Pikachu with a hat pulling out a magnifying glass, it’s pretty rare.

Besides Pikachu wearing a detective hat, you can also get a Slowpoke wearing a hat—except it’s not a ‘detective’ hat. If you’re lucky, you can even get a shiny Pikachu wearing a detective hat. You can also evolve this special Pikachu form to get a Raichu wearing a detective hat. Can it get any more exciting?

