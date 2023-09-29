Detective Pikachu returns to Pokémon Go with new event, Shinies, and special Slowpoke

A new upcoming Pokémon Go event has been introduced, and it’s just a few days away.

The official Twitter account for the game spilled the beans on the upcoming special event today, which will be a celebration to coincide with the upcoming Detective Pikachu Returns game on the Nintendo Switch.

Celebrate the release of Detective Pikachu Returns! 🔎



For a limited time, Trainers will be able to encounter Pikachu wearing a detective hat during Pokémon GO’s Detective Pikachu Returns Event! pic.twitter.com/8zB6wM1wec — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 29, 2023

According to Niantic, the event will include, for the first time, a Shiny version of the Detective Pikachu variant found in-game, along with a new Slowpoke wearing a cowboy hat that can also be found as a Shiny.

Shiny Detective Pikachu will also appear as a photobomb spawn, according to Serebii, along with other potential Shinies that can spawn normally. The Shiny list includes Growlithe, Exeggutor, Magikarp, Lotad, Chimecho, and Bronzor.

Niantic said the Detective Pikachu Returns event will begin on Oct. 5 at 10am local time and run through Oct. 9 at 8pm local time.

The anticipated Pokémon game, Detective Pikachu Returns, launches on Oct. 6 for the Nintendo Switch. The adventure-type game stars a talking Pikachu who is also a detective as he goes on adventures around the Pokémon world, solving crimes and helping others.

The new game is a sequel to 2016’s Detective Pikachu for the Nintendo 3DS, which even spawned its own live-action movie starring Ryan Reynolds.

About the author