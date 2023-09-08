Detective Pikachu 2 previews suggest more of the same fun, but same graphics issues too

A Pokémon title with poor graphics seems like a given at this point.

Pokémon fans might not have been begging for it like they have other games, but they’re still getting it. Detective Pikachu Returns is the longtime sequel headed to Nintendo Switch in October.

Now, a month out from its arrival, the first reactions to this game have surfaced—and thankfully they’re mostly positive. That is, outside of one particular department.

Once again with a Switch-era Pokémon release, visuals are the most lacking component. According to multiple outlets that had the chance to try out 30 minutes of the game, the look of the game could be much better.

IGN, however, said Detective Pikachu Returns isn’t as much of an eyesore as Scarlet and Violet. We’ll take that as a win. “It doesn’t necessarily look bad, it just all looks very… simple,” IGN said in their preview on Sept. 7.

Inverse shared the same thoughts in their preview, explaining the bright colors used in the game do help out with giving it a personality despite not being very impressive.

The good news is Detective Pikachu Returns appears to be bringing the same mystery adventure players experienced on 3DS back in 2016. If you liked the humor, charm, or just the detective gameplay, then you’re in for a treat.

There are many Pokémon to meet during your adventures in Ryme City and those who played early say they’ve got plenty of personality. Of course, we’ve seen some of this in the trailer footage already, so it’s not a big surprise.

Detective Pikachu Returns will be the final Pokémon game of 2023. If you want to wind down the final months with something relaxing, this could be a good choice for you. For other Pokémon fans who just want to grind, Scarlet and Violet’s DLC will have you covered.

