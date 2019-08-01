Dates and locations for the 2019-2020 Pokémon International Championships revealed

Dates, times, and locations for the 2019-2020 Pokémon International Championships have been confirmed by The Pokémon Company, giving players ample time to prepare for the competition.

Unlike regional tournaments, the internationals draw players from across the globe to compete for a high level of Championship Points (CP). And the person who wins is almost guaranteed a place at Worlds.

The events also feature some of the biggest prize payouts of any Play! Pokémon events. If a player does well regionally, they can even earn paid travel to these events to prove that their performances weren’t flukes. Any player can participate in these events as long as they have a good standing in the community and a Trainer Club account.

The international events, dates, and venues in order are as follows:

Latin America: Nov. 15 to 17, 2019 at PRO MAGNO Centro de Eventos in São Paulo, Brazil

Oceania: Feb. 21 to 23, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia

Europe: April 17 to 19, 2020 in Berlin, Germany

North America: June 26 to 28, 2020 in the U.S.

Point distributions and prizes for each event can be found on the official Pokémon website, along with the rules and other essential information.