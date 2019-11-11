Data miner finds 35 more Pokémon potentially coming to Sword and Shield, pushing Galar’s Pokédex to 435

With Pokémon Sword and Shield’s launch just around the corner, players are excited to get into the 3D role-playing, creature-catching action. And while rumors indicate that Galar will be home to 400 new and returning Pokémon, one data miner believes there could be even more to come.

Data miner Kaphotics claims to have found stats and models for 35 additional Pokémon in Sword and Shield, suggesting that the Galar Pokédex may include 435 total species.

“Beyond the known count in the Galar Dex, there are 35 other species that have stats and models (which explains Melmetal sprite),” Kaphotics said. “Kanto and Alola starters, and some legendaries. 435 species available in total.”

Old school Pokémon trainers will be excited to learn that Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Mewtwo, and Mew might find their way into Game Freak’s newest venture. Some newer creatures may also be returning, including Incineroar and Melmetal.

It’s unclear whether the 35 additional Pokémon would be available upon launch or if they’d be introduced in future downloadable updates.

A number of recent leaks unveiled a myriad of Sword and Shield content, such as a list of all 400 Pokémon reportedly in Galar’s Pokédex. But Nintendo and Game Freak haven’t confirmed any of this information and it’s entirely possible that the game could be vastly different at launch.

Sword and Shield release this Friday, Nov. 15.