Here are the 400 Pokémon reportedly in Sword and Shield’s Galar Pokédex

Pokémon Sword and Shield’s release is less than two weeks away. But as the launch date approaches, more leaks are making their way around the internet⁠—including all 400 Pokémon allegedly included in the Galar Pokédex.

Centro Pokémon’s Twitter account for leaks potentially revealed all 400 creatures hitting the Galar region. There will allegedly be 81 new species debuting and 13 Galarian forms of oldies returning for a total of 94 new Pokémon.

Game Freak and Nintendo haven’t confirmed this information, so it should be taken with a grain of salt.

Here are the 400 Pokémon that will potentially be in Sword and Shield.

Grookey Thwackey Rillaboom Scorbunny Raboot Cinderace Sobble Drizzile Inteleon Blipbug Dottler Orbeetle Caterpie Metapod Butterfree Grubbin Charjabug Vikavolt Hoothoot Noctowl Rookidee Corvisquire Corviknight Skowvet Greedunt Pidove Tranquill Unfezant Nickit Thievul Zigzagoon Linoone Obstagoon Wooloo Dubwool Lotad Lombre Ludicolo Seedot Nuzleaf Shiftry Chewtle Drednaw Purrloin Liepard Yamper Boltund Bunnelby Diggersby Minccino Cinccino Bounsweet Steenee Tsareena Oddish Gloom Vileplume Bellossom Budew Roselia Roserade Wingull Pelipper Joltik Galvantula Electrike Manectric Vulpix Ninetails Growlithe Arcanine Vanillite Vanillish Vanilluxe Swinub Piloswine Mamoswine Delibird Snorunt Glalie Froslass Baltoy Claydol Mudbray Mudsdale Dwebble Crustle Golett Golurk Munna Musharna Natu Xatu Stufful Bewear Snover Abomasnow Krabby Kingler Wooper Quagsire Corphish Crawdaunt Nincada Ninjask Shedinja Tyrogue Hitmonlee Hitmonchan Hitmontop Pancham Pangoro Klink Klang Klinklang Combee Vespiquen Bronzor Bronzong Ralts Kirlia Gardevoir Gallade Drifloon Drifblim Gossifleur Eldegoss Cherubi Cherrim Stunky Skuntank Tympole Palpitoad Seismitoad Duskull Dusclops Dusknoir Machop Machoke Machamp Gastly Haunter Gengar Magikarp Gyarados Goldeen Seaking Remoraid Octillery Shellder Cloyster Feebas Milotic Basculin Wishiwashi Pyukumuku Trubbish Garbodor Sizzlipede Centiskorch Rolycoly Carkol Coalossal Diglett Dugtrio Drilbur Excadrill Roggenrola Boldore Gigalith Timburr Gurdurr Conkeldurr Woobat Swoobat Noibat Noivern Onix Steelix Arrokuda Barraskewda Meowth Perrserker Persian Milcery Alcremie Cutiefly Ribombee Ferroseed Ferrothorn Pumpkaboo Gourgeist Pichu Pikachu Raichu Eevee Vaporeon Jolteon Flareon Espon Umbreon Leafeon Glaceon Sylveon Applin Flapple Appletun Espurr Meowstic Swirlix Slurpuff Spritzee Aromatisse Dewpider Araquanid Wynaut Wobbuffet Farfetch’d Sirfetch’d Chinchou Lanturn Croagunk Toxicroak Scraggy Scrafty Stunfisk Shuckle Barboach Whiscash Shellos Gastrodon Wimpod Golisopod Binacle Barbaracle Corsola Cursola Impidimp Morgrem Grimmsnarl Hatenna Hattrem Hatterene Salandit Salazzle Pawniard Bisharp Throh Sawk Koffing Weezing Bonsly Sudowoodo Cleffa Clefairy Clefable Togepi Togetic Togekiss Munchlax Snorlax Cottonee Whimsicott Rhyhorn Rhydon Rhyperior Gothita Gothorita Gothitelle Solosis Duosion Reuniclus Karrablast Escavalier Shelmet Accelgor Elgyem Beheeyem Cubchoo Beartic Rufflet Braviary Vullaby Mandibuzz Skorupi Drapion Litwick Lampent Chandelure Inkay Malamar Sneasel Weavile Sableye Mawile Maractus Sigilyph Riolu Lucario Torkoal Mimikyu Cufant Copperajah Qwilfish Frillish Jellicent Mareanie Toxapex Cramorant Toxel Toxtricity Silicobra Sandaconda Hippopotas Hippowdon Durant Heatmor Helioptile Heliolisk Hawlucha Trapinch Vibrava Flygon Axew Fraxure Haxorus Yamask Runerigus Cofagrigus Honedge Doublade Aegislash Ponyta Rapidash Sinistea Polteageist Indeedee Phantump Trevenant Morelull Shiinotic Oranguru Passimian Morepeko Falinks Drampa Turtonator Togedemaru Snom Frosmoth Clobbopus Grapploct Pinchurchin Mantyke Mantine Wailmer Wailord Bergmite Avalugg Dhelmise Lapras Lunatone Solrock Mime Jr. Mr. Mime Mr. Rime Darumaka Darmanitan Stonjourner Eiscue Duraludon Rotom Ditto Dracozolt Arctozolt Dracovish Arctovish Charmander Charmeleon Charizard Type: Null Sivally Larvitar Pupitar Tyranitar Deino Zweilous Hydreigon Goomy Sliggoo Goodra Jangmo-o Hakamo-o Kommo-o Dreepy Drakloak Dragapult Zacian Zamazenta Eternatus

Pokémon Sword and Shield will be released on Nov. 15.