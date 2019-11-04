Login
Here are the 400 Pokémon reportedly in Sword and Shield’s Galar Pokédex

Spoilers ahead.

Image via Pokémon

Pokémon Sword and Shield’s release is less than two weeks away. But as the launch date approaches, more leaks are making their way around the internet⁠—including all 400 Pokémon allegedly included in the Galar Pokédex.

Centro Pokémon’s Twitter account for leaks potentially revealed all 400 creatures hitting the Galar region. There will allegedly be 81 new species debuting and 13 Galarian forms of oldies returning for a total of 94 new Pokémon.

Centro Pokémon LEAKS on Twitter

Generation 8 (excluding Mythicals) ➡ 81 new species ➡ 13 Galarian Forms For a total of 94 new Pokémon.

Game Freak and Nintendo haven’t confirmed this information, so it should be taken with a grain of salt.

Here are the 400 Pokémon that will potentially be in Sword and Shield.

  1. Grookey
  2. Thwackey
  3. Rillaboom
  4. Scorbunny
  5. Raboot
  6. Cinderace
  7. Sobble
  8. Drizzile
  9. Inteleon
  10. Blipbug
  11. Dottler
  12. Orbeetle
  13. Caterpie
  14. Metapod
  15. Butterfree
  16. Grubbin
  17. Charjabug
  18. Vikavolt
  19. Hoothoot
  20. Noctowl
  21. Rookidee
  22. Corvisquire
  23. Corviknight
  24. Skowvet
  25. Greedunt
  26. Pidove
  27. Tranquill
  28. Unfezant
  29. Nickit
  30. Thievul
  31. Zigzagoon
  32. Linoone
  33. Obstagoon
  34. Wooloo
  35. Dubwool
  36. Lotad
  37. Lombre
  38. Ludicolo
  39. Seedot
  40. Nuzleaf
  41. Shiftry
  42. Chewtle
  43. Drednaw
  44. Purrloin
  45. Liepard
  46. Yamper
  47. Boltund
  48. Bunnelby
  49. Diggersby
  50. Minccino
  51. Cinccino
  52. Bounsweet
  53. Steenee
  54. Tsareena
  55. Oddish
  56. Gloom
  57. Vileplume
  58. Bellossom
  59. Budew
  60. Roselia
  61. Roserade
  62. Wingull
  63. Pelipper
  64. Joltik
  65. Galvantula
  66. Electrike
  67. Manectric
  68. Vulpix
  69. Ninetails
  70. Growlithe
  71. Arcanine
  72. Vanillite
  73. Vanillish
  74. Vanilluxe
  75. Swinub
  76. Piloswine
  77. Mamoswine
  78. Delibird
  79. Snorunt
  80. Glalie
  81. Froslass
  82. Baltoy
  83. Claydol
  84. Mudbray
  85. Mudsdale
  86. Dwebble
  87. Crustle
  88. Golett
  89. Golurk
  90. Munna
  91. Musharna
  92. Natu
  93. Xatu
  94. Stufful
  95. Bewear
  96. Snover
  97. Abomasnow
  98. Krabby
  99. Kingler
  100. Wooper
  101. Quagsire
  102. Corphish
  103. Crawdaunt
  104. Nincada
  105. Ninjask
  106. Shedinja
  107. Tyrogue
  108. Hitmonlee
  109. Hitmonchan
  110. Hitmontop
  111. Pancham
  112. Pangoro
  113. Klink
  114. Klang
  115. Klinklang
  116. Combee
  117. Vespiquen
  118. Bronzor
  119. Bronzong
  120. Ralts
  121. Kirlia
  122. Gardevoir
  123. Gallade
  124. Drifloon
  125. Drifblim
  126. Gossifleur
  127. Eldegoss
  128. Cherubi
  129. Cherrim
  130. Stunky
  131. Skuntank
  132. Tympole
  133. Palpitoad
  134. Seismitoad
  135. Duskull
  136. Dusclops
  137. Dusknoir
  138. Machop
  139. Machoke
  140. Machamp
  141. Gastly
  142. Haunter
  143. Gengar
  144. Magikarp
  145. Gyarados
  146. Goldeen
  147. Seaking
  148. Remoraid
  149. Octillery
  150. Shellder
  151. Cloyster
  152. Feebas
  153. Milotic
  154. Basculin
  155. Wishiwashi
  156. Pyukumuku
  157. Trubbish
  158. Garbodor
  159. Sizzlipede
  160. Centiskorch
  161. Rolycoly
  162. Carkol
  163. Coalossal
  164. Diglett
  165. Dugtrio
  166. Drilbur
  167. Excadrill
  168. Roggenrola
  169. Boldore
  170. Gigalith
  171. Timburr
  172. Gurdurr
  173. Conkeldurr
  174. Woobat
  175. Swoobat
  176. Noibat
  177. Noivern
  178. Onix
  179. Steelix
  180. Arrokuda
  181. Barraskewda
  182. Meowth
  183. Perrserker
  184. Persian
  185. Milcery
  186. Alcremie
  187. Cutiefly
  188. Ribombee
  189. Ferroseed
  190. Ferrothorn
  191. Pumpkaboo
  192. Gourgeist
  193. Pichu
  194. Pikachu
  195. Raichu
  196. Eevee
  197. Vaporeon
  198. Jolteon
  199. Flareon
  200. Espon
  201. Umbreon
  202. Leafeon
  203. Glaceon
  204. Sylveon
  205. Applin
  206. Flapple
  207. Appletun
  208. Espurr
  209. Meowstic
  210. Swirlix
  211. Slurpuff
  212. Spritzee
  213. Aromatisse
  214. Dewpider
  215. Araquanid
  216. Wynaut
  217. Wobbuffet
  218. Farfetch’d
  219. Sirfetch’d
  220. Chinchou
  221. Lanturn
  222. Croagunk
  223. Toxicroak
  224. Scraggy
  225. Scrafty
  226. Stunfisk
  227. Shuckle
  228. Barboach
  229. Whiscash
  230. Shellos
  231. Gastrodon
  232. Wimpod
  233. Golisopod
  234. Binacle
  235. Barbaracle
  236. Corsola
  237. Cursola
  238. Impidimp
  239. Morgrem
  240. Grimmsnarl
  241. Hatenna
  242. Hattrem
  243. Hatterene
  244. Salandit
  245. Salazzle
  246. Pawniard
  247. Bisharp
  248. Throh
  249. Sawk
  250. Koffing
  251. Weezing
  252. Bonsly
  253. Sudowoodo
  254. Cleffa
  255. Clefairy
  256. Clefable
  257. Togepi
  258. Togetic
  259. Togekiss
  260. Munchlax
  261. Snorlax
  262. Cottonee
  263. Whimsicott
  264. Rhyhorn
  265. Rhydon
  266. Rhyperior
  267. Gothita
  268. Gothorita
  269. Gothitelle
  270. Solosis
  271. Duosion
  272. Reuniclus
  273. Karrablast
  274. Escavalier
  275. Shelmet
  276. Accelgor
  277. Elgyem
  278. Beheeyem
  279. Cubchoo
  280. Beartic
  281. Rufflet
  282. Braviary
  283. Vullaby
  284. Mandibuzz
  285. Skorupi
  286. Drapion
  287. Litwick
  288. Lampent
  289. Chandelure
  290. Inkay
  291. Malamar
  292. Sneasel
  293. Weavile
  294. Sableye
  295. Mawile
  296. Maractus
  297. Sigilyph
  298. Riolu
  299. Lucario
  300. Torkoal
  301. Mimikyu
  302. Cufant
  303. Copperajah
  304. Qwilfish
  305. Frillish
  306. Jellicent
  307. Mareanie
  308. Toxapex
  309. Cramorant
  310. Toxel
  311. Toxtricity
  312. Silicobra
  313. Sandaconda
  314. Hippopotas
  315. Hippowdon
  316. Durant
  317. Heatmor
  318. Helioptile
  319. Heliolisk
  320. Hawlucha
  321. Trapinch
  322. Vibrava
  323. Flygon
  324. Axew
  325. Fraxure
  326. Haxorus
  327. Yamask
  328. Runerigus
  329. Cofagrigus
  330. Honedge
  331. Doublade
  332. Aegislash
  333. Ponyta
  334. Rapidash
  335. Sinistea
  336. Polteageist
  337. Indeedee
  338. Phantump
  339. Trevenant
  340. Morelull
  341. Shiinotic
  342. Oranguru
  343. Passimian
  344. Morepeko
  345. Falinks
  346. Drampa
  347. Turtonator
  348. Togedemaru
  349. Snom
  350. Frosmoth
  351. Clobbopus
  352. Grapploct
  353. Pinchurchin
  354. Mantyke
  355. Mantine
  356. Wailmer
  357. Wailord
  358. Bergmite
  359. Avalugg
  360. Dhelmise
  361. Lapras
  362. Lunatone
  363. Solrock
  364. Mime Jr.
  365. Mr. Mime
  366. Mr. Rime
  367. Darumaka
  368. Darmanitan
  369. Stonjourner
  370. Eiscue
  371. Duraludon
  372. Rotom
  373. Ditto
  374. Dracozolt
  375. Arctozolt
  376. Dracovish
  377. Arctovish
  378. Charmander
  379. Charmeleon
  380. Charizard
  381. Type: Null
  382. Sivally
  383. Larvitar
  384. Pupitar
  385. Tyranitar
  386. Deino
  387. Zweilous
  388. Hydreigon
  389. Goomy
  390. Sliggoo
  391. Goodra
  392. Jangmo-o
  393. Hakamo-o
  394. Kommo-o
  395. Dreepy
  396. Drakloak
  397. Dragapult
  398. Zacian
  399. Zamazenta
  400. Eternatus

Pokémon Sword and Shield will be released on Nov. 15.