Here are the 400 Pokémon reportedly in Sword and Shield’s Galar Pokédex

Pokémon Sword and Shield’s release is less than two weeks away. But as the launch date approaches, more leaks are making their way around the internet—including all 400 Pokémon allegedly included in the Galar Pokédex.
Centro Pokémon’s Twitter account for leaks potentially revealed all 400 creatures hitting the Galar region. There will allegedly be 81 new species debuting and 13 Galarian forms of oldies returning for a total of 94 new Pokémon.
Game Freak and Nintendo haven’t confirmed this information, so it should be taken with a grain of salt.
Here are the 400 Pokémon that will potentially be in Sword and Shield.
- Grookey
- Thwackey
- Rillaboom
- Scorbunny
- Raboot
- Cinderace
- Sobble
- Drizzile
- Inteleon
- Blipbug
- Dottler
- Orbeetle
- Caterpie
- Metapod
- Butterfree
- Grubbin
- Charjabug
- Vikavolt
- Hoothoot
- Noctowl
- Rookidee
- Corvisquire
- Corviknight
- Skowvet
- Greedunt
- Pidove
- Tranquill
- Unfezant
- Nickit
- Thievul
- Zigzagoon
- Linoone
- Obstagoon
- Wooloo
- Dubwool
- Lotad
- Lombre
- Ludicolo
- Seedot
- Nuzleaf
- Shiftry
- Chewtle
- Drednaw
- Purrloin
- Liepard
- Yamper
- Boltund
- Bunnelby
- Diggersby
- Minccino
- Cinccino
- Bounsweet
- Steenee
- Tsareena
- Oddish
- Gloom
- Vileplume
- Bellossom
- Budew
- Roselia
- Roserade
- Wingull
- Pelipper
- Joltik
- Galvantula
- Electrike
- Manectric
- Vulpix
- Ninetails
- Growlithe
- Arcanine
- Vanillite
- Vanillish
- Vanilluxe
- Swinub
- Piloswine
- Mamoswine
- Delibird
- Snorunt
- Glalie
- Froslass
- Baltoy
- Claydol
- Mudbray
- Mudsdale
- Dwebble
- Crustle
- Golett
- Golurk
- Munna
- Musharna
- Natu
- Xatu
- Stufful
- Bewear
- Snover
- Abomasnow
- Krabby
- Kingler
- Wooper
- Quagsire
- Corphish
- Crawdaunt
- Nincada
- Ninjask
- Shedinja
- Tyrogue
- Hitmonlee
- Hitmonchan
- Hitmontop
- Pancham
- Pangoro
- Klink
- Klang
- Klinklang
- Combee
- Vespiquen
- Bronzor
- Bronzong
- Ralts
- Kirlia
- Gardevoir
- Gallade
- Drifloon
- Drifblim
- Gossifleur
- Eldegoss
- Cherubi
- Cherrim
- Stunky
- Skuntank
- Tympole
- Palpitoad
- Seismitoad
- Duskull
- Dusclops
- Dusknoir
- Machop
- Machoke
- Machamp
- Gastly
- Haunter
- Gengar
- Magikarp
- Gyarados
- Goldeen
- Seaking
- Remoraid
- Octillery
- Shellder
- Cloyster
- Feebas
- Milotic
- Basculin
- Wishiwashi
- Pyukumuku
- Trubbish
- Garbodor
- Sizzlipede
- Centiskorch
- Rolycoly
- Carkol
- Coalossal
- Diglett
- Dugtrio
- Drilbur
- Excadrill
- Roggenrola
- Boldore
- Gigalith
- Timburr
- Gurdurr
- Conkeldurr
- Woobat
- Swoobat
- Noibat
- Noivern
- Onix
- Steelix
- Arrokuda
- Barraskewda
- Meowth
- Perrserker
- Persian
- Milcery
- Alcremie
- Cutiefly
- Ribombee
- Ferroseed
- Ferrothorn
- Pumpkaboo
- Gourgeist
- Pichu
- Pikachu
- Raichu
- Eevee
- Vaporeon
- Jolteon
- Flareon
- Espon
- Umbreon
- Leafeon
- Glaceon
- Sylveon
- Applin
- Flapple
- Appletun
- Espurr
- Meowstic
- Swirlix
- Slurpuff
- Spritzee
- Aromatisse
- Dewpider
- Araquanid
- Wynaut
- Wobbuffet
- Farfetch’d
- Sirfetch’d
- Chinchou
- Lanturn
- Croagunk
- Toxicroak
- Scraggy
- Scrafty
- Stunfisk
- Shuckle
- Barboach
- Whiscash
- Shellos
- Gastrodon
- Wimpod
- Golisopod
- Binacle
- Barbaracle
- Corsola
- Cursola
- Impidimp
- Morgrem
- Grimmsnarl
- Hatenna
- Hattrem
- Hatterene
- Salandit
- Salazzle
- Pawniard
- Bisharp
- Throh
- Sawk
- Koffing
- Weezing
- Bonsly
- Sudowoodo
- Cleffa
- Clefairy
- Clefable
- Togepi
- Togetic
- Togekiss
- Munchlax
- Snorlax
- Cottonee
- Whimsicott
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Rhyperior
- Gothita
- Gothorita
- Gothitelle
- Solosis
- Duosion
- Reuniclus
- Karrablast
- Escavalier
- Shelmet
- Accelgor
- Elgyem
- Beheeyem
- Cubchoo
- Beartic
- Rufflet
- Braviary
- Vullaby
- Mandibuzz
- Skorupi
- Drapion
- Litwick
- Lampent
- Chandelure
- Inkay
- Malamar
- Sneasel
- Weavile
- Sableye
- Mawile
- Maractus
- Sigilyph
- Riolu
- Lucario
- Torkoal
- Mimikyu
- Cufant
- Copperajah
- Qwilfish
- Frillish
- Jellicent
- Mareanie
- Toxapex
- Cramorant
- Toxel
- Toxtricity
- Silicobra
- Sandaconda
- Hippopotas
- Hippowdon
- Durant
- Heatmor
- Helioptile
- Heliolisk
- Hawlucha
- Trapinch
- Vibrava
- Flygon
- Axew
- Fraxure
- Haxorus
- Yamask
- Runerigus
- Cofagrigus
- Honedge
- Doublade
- Aegislash
- Ponyta
- Rapidash
- Sinistea
- Polteageist
- Indeedee
- Phantump
- Trevenant
- Morelull
- Shiinotic
- Oranguru
- Passimian
- Morepeko
- Falinks
- Drampa
- Turtonator
- Togedemaru
- Snom
- Frosmoth
- Clobbopus
- Grapploct
- Pinchurchin
- Mantyke
- Mantine
- Wailmer
- Wailord
- Bergmite
- Avalugg
- Dhelmise
- Lapras
- Lunatone
- Solrock
- Mime Jr.
- Mr. Mime
- Mr. Rime
- Darumaka
- Darmanitan
- Stonjourner
- Eiscue
- Duraludon
- Rotom
- Ditto
- Dracozolt
- Arctozolt
- Dracovish
- Arctovish
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Charizard
- Type: Null
- Sivally
- Larvitar
- Pupitar
- Tyranitar
- Deino
- Zweilous
- Hydreigon
- Goomy
- Sliggoo
- Goodra
- Jangmo-o
- Hakamo-o
- Kommo-o
- Dreepy
- Drakloak
- Dragapult
- Zacian
- Zamazenta
- Eternatus
Pokémon Sword and Shield will be released on Nov. 15.