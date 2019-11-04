Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Galar Pokédex might only feature 400 Pokémon total

The total number of Pokémon in the Sword and Shield Pokédex appears to have been leaked, and it is a lot smaller than first expected.

Spoilers for the last Pokémon in the Pokédex, as well as more leaks, are ahead, so proceed with caution.

In a leaked image, the Pokédex is capped at 400 Pokémon exactly. This seems to point at the main portion of the game only featuring 400 Pokémon total for trainers to capture. The image also reveals the third legendary of the game, Eternatus, who was named in a 4chan leak commonly named the “Affleck Leak,” which had many of its details confirmed.

There was a leak that claimed there were over 600 Pokemon in the game, but this turned out to be fake. Remember though, the size of the Pokédex is still unconfirmed by either Nintendo or Game Freak, so it could change.

There might still be more Pokémon to unlock after Eternatus, but fans won’t know for sure until the games release worldwide on Nov. 15.