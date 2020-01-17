Competitive Pokémon Sword and Shield stream is official

Pokémon fans across the nation will be able to witness the first official stream of Pokémon Sword and Shield competitive play in North America. This weekend also marks the first of many officially streamed Pokémon Regional Championships events.

The stream will kick off during the Dallas, Texas Regional Championships event this Saturday on Twitch. Starting at 9:30am CT, fans can behold all of the action from their homes. The first portion of Saturday will be filled with Pokémon Sword and Shield matches followed by TCG matches later in the day. On Sunday, the top cut and finals matches for both games will be streamed.

Only a select few Regional Championships will be streamed, however. Below is the schedule of every Regional event that will be officially streamed by Pokémon.

Jan. 18–19, 2020: Dallas Regional Championships

Feb. 29–March 1, 2020: Collinsville, Illinois Regional Championships

March 21–22, 2020: Charlotte Regional Championships

April 4–5, 2020: Salt Lake City, Utah Regional Championships

May 9–10, 2020: Albany, New York Regional Championships

May 23–24, 2020: Fort Wayne, Indiana Regional Championships

June 6–7, 2020: Milwaukee, Wisconsin Regional Championships

The Pokémon Regional Championships is a stepping stone for those wanting to compete in the 2020 Pokémon World Championships. Competitors are able to earn Championship points that go towards qualifying for the World Championships. Additionally, up to $50,000 in prizes, scholarships, and gift cards can be won by competing in the Regional Championships.

The Dallas Regional Championships begin this Saturday, Jan. 18, 9:30am CT on Twitch. For more information on the Pokémon Regional Championships fans can head to the Pokémon website.