Clefairy distribution planned for Pokémon Sword, Shield, Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, and Legends: Arceus

It’s time to turn on your Nintendo Switch again because new Pokémon distribution has been announced for Pokémon Sword, Shield, Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, and Legends: Arceus.

This distribution, however, will only happen in the Japanese Pokémon Center. The Clefairy Pokémon will be distributed using physical code cards. Whatever latest Pokémon game you have purchased, however, will be eligible for distribution, unlike general distributions.

This Clefairy distribution was created to celebrate the Tsukumi, a yearly Moon festival taking place in Japan where families gather and eat mochi, as well as other festivities. It will happen on Sept. 10 this year.

Clefairy code cards will begin being handed from Sept. 3 to 11, so players will have to react fast. Here are the attacks known by the Pokémon, according to the game version:

Pokémon Sword/Shield, Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl: Metronome Moonblast Zen Headbutt Moonlight

Pokémon Legends: Arceus: Swift Moonblast Zen Headbutt Shadow Ball



Unfortunately, the developers haven’t mentioned anything about a digital distribution. Since there is still some time before the distribution, this could change, but it’s not likely since it was specifically announced for Japan.