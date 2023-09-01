Clear Mewtwo Raid fast in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with one simple move

Devising clever strategies to win battles in the Pokémon series remains a pivotal component of gameplay nearly 30 years after the series debut, particularly when those opponents possess power nearly unmatched by anything players have seen before.

The final part of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Mew and Mewtwo celebration is finally underway, giving players a chance to add a Mewtwo with the Mightiest Mark to their parties—if they’re capable of defeating the Legendary Psychic-type Pokémon in a Tera Raid Battle. Though players have been vocal about the difficulty of this event compared to previous ones, some have pinpointed a specific strategy that will prevent Mewtwo from unleashing one of its most frustrating strategies.

The Tera Raid Battle begins with Mewtwo using Calm Mind and immediately setting up a protective barrier, which players will have to chip down little by little with whatever Pokémon they opted to bring to the fight. While players may rejoice when the barrier finally breaks, Mewtwo retaliates with the move Rest to fully heal itself—then immediately waking up due to the Chesto Berry it holds.

Fortunately, players have pinpointed a new strategy using the Mythical Pokémon Mew, which receives an ample boost to all of its stats when used in this particular Tera Raid Battle, and the move Electric Terrain. If players time the use of this move correctly before Mewtwo’s barrier shatters, the move’s effect will prevent the Legendary Pokémon from using Rest whatsoever as the sleep condition cannot be inflicted under Electric Terrain.

Therefore, players would be dealing with a Mewtwo at the HP remaining following the shield break, rather than having to deal with one that had fully recovered as if the battle had just begun anew. Should players not have the TM for Electric Terrain, they can teach their Mew Misty Terrain instead, which also prevents status conditions from being inflicted.

The Mewtwo Tera Raid Battle event is now ongoing in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and will be accessible until Sept. 15. To find the black Tera Crystal containing this Raid in their Paldea region, trainers must complete the game’s main story.

