Chilling Reigns officially revealed for Pokémon TCG

The Pokémon Company has officially revealed Chilling Reigns, the next Pokémon TCG set that will be released on June 18.

We already knew about the set based on previous information and saw some of the cards that will be included in the set thanks to the new OCG products. But now, we have more details about the full TCG set.

Chilling Reigns will feature many of the Pokémon from Sword and Shield’s Crown Tundra DLC, including Galarian Articuno, Galatian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, and more. The cover cards are Ice Rider Calyrex and Shadow Rider Calyrex, which were revealed for the OCG earlier this week.

In total, the new set will hold over 190 cards. Here’s how TPC listed the breakdown for the rarer cards.

Eight Pokémon VMAX

15 Pokémon V 26 fullart variant Pokémon V

28 Trainer cards 13 fullart variant Supporter cards

Three new Special Energy

New Single Strike and Rapid Strike cards

This is the first official confirmation we’ve received that the Single Strike and Rapid Strike cards will be carried over.

We still don’t know every card that will be included in Chilling Reigns, but based on the cards we already know, it’s safe to say that the set will in fact be a combination of the Matchless Fighter and dual Silver Lance/Jet-Black Spirit OCG sets. This is common for TCG sets, with the previous set, Battle Styles, also following this approach.

Chilling Reigns will be released on June 18. It’ll be available to play in the Pokémon TCG Online when it launches, too.

