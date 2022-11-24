Can you relearn old moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduced several new mechanics into Nintendo’s long-running, beloved series, though notably retained many of the franchise’s core elements. As with all other Pokémon games, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet limit any given Pokémon’s moveset to only four abilities.

If trainers want to integrate a new ability into their Pokémon’s moveset after all four slots have become occupied, they will have to forgo one move by commanding their Pokémon to ‘forget’ it. Old abilities may come in handy later in the game when facing off against different opponents, and trainers may feel the need to bring back an old, forgotten move.

If you are trying to relearn moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, look no further. This is everything you need to know about learning old moves.

Relearning old moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To learn an older move one of your Pokémon has previously forgotten, open the menu by pressing X. Select the Pokémon you want to learn the given ability and move to Check Summary. After, a menu should appear with four options. Scroll down to Remember Moves and press A.

After selecting this option, a list of all your Pokémon’s previously known moves and abilities should appear on the screen. While this list is useful in tracking down older moves, it cannot be used to gain moves ahead of your Pokémon’s level. On the list, select the move you wish your Pokémon to relearn and choose one in the Pokémon’s current list to replace.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have made the process of relearning moves far easier than in previous titles, wherein tutors needed to reteach old abilities. This convenient quality-of-life change is the first time the feature has been seen in a main Pokémon game, now allowing players to optimize their Pokémon’s move set kit at their leisure.