Can you get the Stockpile TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Stockpile is a Normal-type status move in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that makes a Pokémon ‘stockpile’ its power for a turn, increasing its Defense and Special defense. It can be used up to three times.

What’s more, it can be used with two other moves—Spit Up, which releases the stockpiled power via a heavy-hitting attack, and Swallow, which absorbs the stockpiled power to restore HP.

It’s a niche move that only a few Pokémon can learn, including Wigglytuff, who knows it by default, as well Jigglypuff, Qwilfish, Pelipper, Gulpin, Swalot, Drifloon, Drifblim, Komala, Skwovet, and Greedent.

Is it learnable by a Technical Machine (TM), though?

Image via The Pokémon Company

Is there a Stockpile TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Given how rare the move is in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, some players might assume a Stockpile TM exists. In reality, however, that’s not the case—probably because so few Pokémon can use it, and Spit Up and Swallow are also limited to a relatively small number of Pokémon.

That doesn’t mean others can’t learn it, though. There is a handful of Pokémon who can learn it via Egg Moves, which are moves passed down from one Pokémon to another via selective breeding. This includes Lechonk, Oinkologne, Clodsire, Wattrel, Kilowattrel, Grimer, Muk, Wooper, Numel, Camerupt, Seviper, Shellos, Gastrodon, Hippopotas, Hippowdon, Mareanie, Toxapex, Sandygast, and Palossand.

No other Pokémon aside from them and the others mentioned above can learn it in Scarlet and Violet, so if it’s a move you’re interested in, you’ll need to pick one.