The Pokémon franchise has made its mark on the whole population over the past 20 years. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is another title in the series that’ll leave an imprint on the world as time goes on.

There are recurring Pokémon that pop up from time to time in each iteration of the franchise, with some being more noteworthy than others. Pikachu, Mew, and Mewtwo have been in the game for years now, and have almost become household names.

Plenty of iconic characters have also been featured on the show, and in the games and trading cards. Some have featured on all three.

There is one Pokémon, in particular, most gamers would know: Snorlax.

This giant, sleepy Pokémon first appeared in the franchise in 1996 title, Pokémon Red and Blue, and blocked paths for games to come. Snorlax is such a noteworthy character that games like Super Smash Bro’s Ultimate brought it into the fold.

Is Snorlax in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Snorlax is a normal-type Pokémon that is notorious for getting in players’ way, causing users to find another way around the gargantuan Pokémon.

To move him, you’d have to play a song on your Pokéflute to get it up and moving. You’d find Snorlax hiding in forests, relaxing on its back.

You can search as long as you’d like, go through each and every pathway in the game, and you will never find Snorlax snoozing in your way. This behemoth-sized Pokémon is clearly sleeping on the job elsewhere and hasn’t been introduced in this iteration of the series.

So, unfortunately, if you were looking forward to seeing Snorlax impeding your progress in Scarlet and Violet, you’ll be sorely disappointed.

You’ll have to watch the show or play old Pokémon titles to get your Snorlax fix.