Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are here and there are tons of new features that’ll keep players coming back for more.

The newest installment in the franchise brings a pile of well-known, beloved features and sprinkles a few tasty treats on top to give the game a new lease on life. There’s a new collection of Pokémon to add to your Pokédex, a new map to explore, and a bunch of new characters to meet and battle against.

Among the list of features are some that players definitely didn’t want. There are a few welcomed additions, but one, in particular, isn’t a crowd favorite.

Players can level up a selection of their Pokémon all at once with the EXP Share feature, making it easier to boost up your roster at the same time.

Can you disable EXP Share in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Screengrab via Nintendo

While this feature has its benefits, it does make it more annoying to focus on a particular Pokémon, instead of getting the whole crew involved.

Before Generation VI, you could hold onto EXP Share as an item, meaning you didn’t have to use it if you didn’t want to. But now, it’s like gum on the sole of your shoe: you can’t be rid of it.

No, this feature cannot be disabled. It’s now a basic addition to the game, meaning each and every Pokémon in your party will gather experience. As soon as they’re in your party, expect them to have roughly the same levels.

Unfortunately, you’re stuck using the shared experience feature. You’ll have Pokémon at roughly the same level throughout your Scarlet and Violet playthrough.