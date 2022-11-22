Can you change time in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Night and day cycles have been part of Pokémon games since generation two, and are once again back in Nintendo’s latest installment of the long-running franchise, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Unlike other games where the clock followed the real-life night and day cycle, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet follows a 30-minute timer.

As in previous games, there are Pokémon more active either during the day or at night. To increase your chances of encountering these Pokémon, players have actively sought to influence the day and night cycles of the game.

This is everything you need to know about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and if you can change the in-game timer.

Can you change the time in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Players can not change the day and night cycle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet or the specific in-game time. Unfortunately, players can only sit and wait if they wish the travel during either the night or day. Thankfully, the cycle only lasts 30-minutes, so at most players will only have to wait half an hour in order to get to their desired in-game time.

Players have attempted to alter the course of time by accessing their Nintendo Switch’s date and time setting, however, this has had no impact on the time cycles of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Similar to time, players can also not change the course of the in-game weather through their Nintendo Switch’s settings.

While other games and Pokémon titles have seen players impact the time, day and night cycles, and in-game weather by manipulating their given console’s settings, this is no longer the case in Scarlet and Violet. While weather can be random and sporadic, the time of day is on a strict 30-minute increment timer.

Though players may want to speed up time to venture through their journey faster, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has instead sought to slow them down.

If you wish to pass time and benefit your Pokémon squad during your Pokémon Scarlet and Violet adventure, consider a Picnic, raiding, or venturing to an Outbreak.