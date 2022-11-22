Can you change the weather in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s world of Paldea has some of the strangest weather patterns, with it changing from sun to rain to all sorts of different weathers randomly in a matter of minutes, which is pretty bad when you’re trying to complete the Pokédex or do other things that are weather dependant.

Changing the weather is crucial for a lot of things. For instance, some Pokémon require the weather to be rainy in order to evolve, while there are also some occurrences that can only happen when the weather in a certain area is a specific way.

The weather also impacts battles, with a sandstorm or hailstorm hurting Pokémon during battle and rain and sun increasing the effectiveness of certain moves. So is there a way to become Arceus and control the weather at your whim? Well, the answer might disappoint you.

Changing the weather in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, explained

Long story short, no, you can’t change the weather in-game. There is nothing you can do to change it.

Unlike previous games where you could change the Switch’s inbuilt clock to change the weather or do some kind of glitch, there isn’t anything. All you can do is solitary wait in whatever location you need to be in for your weather of choice to turn up.

Obviously, this is a downer, especially for Pokémon like Sliggoo that require it to be raining for it to evolve, but until Game Freak adds any kind of feature in the future, we are left with no choice but to wait it out and do what we can to make the most of the situation.